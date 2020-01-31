Teacher David Kruchten not returning to East High School, no other suspects in child pornography case, district says

In December, members of East High’s DECA business club found hidden cameras in their hotel rooms during a school field trip to Minneapolis. The school district said it had put a staff member on leave in response to the incident.

Kruchten was one of the teachers present on the December field trip, according to the school’s calendar.

District spokesman Tim LeMonds said Friday evening Krutchen remains on paid leave pending the completion of a criminal investigation by the state Department of Justice.

The district has been requested not to begin its own internal investigation until the criminal investigation is complete, LeMonds said.

“There are employee statutes that indicate that we have to abide by this disciplinary process, the first step of which is an investigation,” he said. “Then we can make a decision. So, we’re in this holding pattern where we can’t act until the DOJ investigation is complete.”