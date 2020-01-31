Teacher David Kruchten not returning to East High School, no other suspects in child pornography case, district says

A Madison East High School teacher accused of trying to create child pornography with hidden cameras targeting business club students will not return to the school, the district’s interim superintendent said Friday.
The teacher — David M. Kruchten, 37, of Cottage Grove — also acted alone, Madison School District interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said in a statement.
“We learned from the Department of Justice that there are no other suspects in this case at this time,” she said.
Krutchen was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday and arrested at home the next day.
The indictment charges the business and marketing teacher with seven counts of attempting to use a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing an image, and alleges he attempted to capture the images in Wisconsin using hidden recording devices on Jan. 20 and Oct. 27 of last year.
Kruchten pleaded not guilty to the charges during an appearance in federal court Thursday.
If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison on each count.
In December, members of East High’s DECA business club found hidden cameras in their hotel rooms during a school field trip to Minneapolis. The school district said it had put a staff member on leave in response to the incident.
Kruchten was one of the teachers present on the December field trip, according to the school’s calendar.
District spokesman Tim LeMonds said Friday evening Krutchen remains on paid leave pending the completion of a criminal investigation by the state Department of Justice.
The district has been requested not to begin its own internal investigation until the criminal investigation is complete, LeMonds said.
“There are employee statutes that indicate that we have to abide by this disciplinary process, the first step of which is an investigation,” he said. “Then we can make a decision. So, we’re in this holding pattern where we can’t act until the DOJ investigation is complete.”
LeMonds said, “It’s a frustrating situation, but it’s where we’re at. We’re moving forward and providing all the support we can for students and communicating with our families as much as possible. We share their frustration.”