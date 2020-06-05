Survey sent to Madison teachers details potential for cuts

Vander Meulen wrote that she was “dismayed that our teachers and staff are being blindsided by such changes in the middle of a global pandemic.”

The district sent a follow-up email Friday stating that they wanted the information to "aid us in making the best possible informed decisions and in the best interest of all of our staff."

"COVID-19 has placed our Board in a very challenging position and as a district it also has united us in many different ways," the letter states. "To be clear, there are indeed difficult budget decisions that will need to be made by our Board, and it is important that we give them an accurate picture of the challenges that we all face. This survey is every staff member's opportunity for input."

The question about returning to work in the fall offered three options as the district continues to plan how it will conduct classes:

I plan to return to the building in the fall, regardless of whether learning is in-person or virtual

I would like to teach/work virtually only, if that is an option

I would not plan to return to the building in the fall if the only option is in-person teaching or work