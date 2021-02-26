Supply shortage delays COVID-19 vaccination clinics for teachers in Dane County

COVID-19 vaccination clinics for teachers and child care workers will be delayed by at least two weeks due to shortages in vaccine supply, the joint Madison and Dane County public health department said Thursday, although state officials say the health department is free to use what limited vaccine it does get for educators beginning Monday.

The clinics at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison had been expected to start the first week of March. But in an email Wednesday night to schools and child care providers, Public Health Madison and Dane County said the soonest those vaccinations will be prioritized for teachers and child care workers is March 19.

The news comes as the county’s largest school district, in Madison, is set to bring back some elementary schoolers next month for in-person learning.

Public Health said in a statement Thursday that under a new vaccine-allocation directive from the state Department of Health Services, “the county received only 12% of its requested vaccine doses this week” but none for its plan to start vaccinating teachers.

Last week, the agency said it had requested 7,000 doses of vaccine for the week of March 1 and 7,000 doses for the week of March 8 specifically for about 14,000 K-12 staff.