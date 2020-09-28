Superintendent Carlton Jenkins: Madison will be 'methodical' in deciding when to return students

The district has a team of parents, staff and medical professionals advising on the plans for an eventual return, Jenkins said, and the district will work "hand-in-hand" with the teachers union.

He said a decision about the second quarter will be made "sooner rather than later" to give families time to prepare for changes, if any occur.

"What we're trying to do is what's in the best interest of all individuals, our students, our staff, our parents and the community," Jenkins said.

Since UW-Madison students returned in late August, Dane County has seen a jump in coronavirus cases.

While the numbers have been trending down in the second half of this month, the county's caseload is at a point where the local health department would have considered halting classroom learning for all K-12 students.

On Sept. 10, the conservative-majority Supreme Court temporarily suspended school restrictions Public Health Madison Dane County put in place in late August, which at the time required third to 12th grade students learn online based on the county's caseload.