Superintendent Carlton Jenkins: Madison will be 'methodical' in deciding when to return students

Despite the state Supreme Court suspending earlier this month local restrictions on face-to-face school, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said Monday the Madison School District will be "very strategic and methodical" in deciding when and how to resume in-person school.
In a meeting with the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial board held over video conference, the new Madison School District leader said the state's second largest school system wants to avoid the mistakes of other districts across Wisconsin that have reopened school buildings to quickly close again after COVID-19 outbreaks.
"Some schools have rushed back, full contact," Jenkins said. "They've had to shut back down, so we don't want to do that."
The majority of Wisconsin school districts opted for some degree of in-person learning to start the 2020-21 school year, but Madison joined other large urban districts in beginning completely online.
But less than a month into the school year for most districts, dozens of districts and individual schools that reopened classrooms around Wisconsin have had to temporarily revert back to online learning as COVID-19 cases crop up among students and teachers.
Madison's approximately 27,000 students will continue to learn completely online until at least the end of the first quarter on Oct. 30.
The district has a team of parents, staff and medical professionals advising on the plans for an eventual return, Jenkins said, and the district will work "hand-in-hand" with the teachers union.
He said a decision about the second quarter will be made "sooner rather than later" to give families time to prepare for changes, if any occur.
"What we're trying to do is what's in the best interest of all individuals, our students, our staff, our parents and the community," Jenkins said.
Since UW-Madison students returned in late August, Dane County has seen a jump in coronavirus cases.
While the numbers have been trending down in the second half of this month, the county's caseload is at a point where the local health department would have considered halting classroom learning for all K-12 students.
On Sept. 10, the conservative-majority Supreme Court temporarily suspended school restrictions Public Health Madison Dane County put in place in late August, which at the time required third to 12th grade students learn online based on the county's caseload.
The court's temporary injunction — decided along ideological lines — opened the door for public and private schools to teach all students in the classroom while legal challenges to the restrictions work through the Supreme Court.
The now-suspended provisions had set benchmarks on when certain grades could resume in-person learning, including a consideration to halt all classroom learning if the two-week average rose above 54 reported cases per day.
As of Public Health's most recent data report on Thursday, the county had a two-week average of 179 per cases.
Public Health spokesperson Sarah Mattes said while the agency is recommending — and not requiring due to the Supreme Court action — grades 3-12 be taught online, it has not yet recommended kindergarten to second grade students stop in-person classes.
Despite the two-week average exceeding 54 cases per day, Mattes said Public Health is considering other factors, such as the extent of exposure and contact tracing capacity, before it would recommend K-2 students move online.
In making a decision for Madison students, Jenkins said the district will continue to lean on guidance and advice from Public Health.
Jenkins said the district will be "looking at those metrics," but he didn't directly say if Public Health's reopening thresholds will be what determines when Madison students could return.
