Superintendent Carlton Jenkins looks to serve all Madison students, guided by 'human dignity'

As the new superintendent of the Madison School District, Carlton Jenkins said Wednesday he'll strive to serve all students and in a way that is guided by "human dignity."
In the second day on the job, Jenkins championed the work the district has done so far responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, acknowledged the challenges in returning to online learning again in the fall, and pledged to listen to students, staff and families on how to enhance opportunities for students.
"My vision is a district where all students have a guaranteed right to participate and have access for all the opportunities in Madison Metropolitan School District," Jenkins, 54, said during an online news conference. "It is a fundamental demand of social justice and a requirement of human dignity that all participate."
As superintendent of Robbinsdale Area Schools in suburban Minneapolis for the past five years, Jenkins, who is the first Black superintendent in Madison's history, is returning to a city he calls "home" due to the time he spent studying at UW-Madison and starting an administrative career as an associate principal at Memorial High School in 1993-94.
He also arrives a month before school restarts in an all-online environment until at least the end of October in response to elevated coronavirus cases and as calls for educational equity grow out of the widespread protests against systemic racism following the police custody death of George Floyd.
After Jenkins was announced on July 10 as the next superintendent, School Board President Gloria Reyes said "there has been an excitement and a positive energy that has resonated throughout our school community."
Jenkins, who grew up in Phenix City, Alabama, has held superintendent posts in Saginaw, Michigan, and Minnesota. He's also served in other educational leadership positions in Beloit, Atlanta and Ohio. He is married with an adult daughter and an eight-month-old grandson.
A self-described "data geek," Jenkins said he enjoys using the little bit of free time he has reading, spending time in the mountains and playing with his grandson.
"I would like to say thank you to the Madison community for demonstrating trust in myself to lead this wonderful staff as we continue on our journey and try to build on the momentum that has already started here," Jenkins said.
New school year
As a top priority, Jenkins said Madison needs to "unapologetically" look at ways to improve reading outcomes in a district with wide racial achievement gaps; 9% of Black students scored proficient or higher in reading on a state exam in 2018-19 compared with 57% of white students.
"We know that we have some of the largest disparities not only in the state but in the country," Jenkins said.
He said teaching children how to read during online instruction will not be perfect, but the district will learn from the spring semester and use "best practices" come September.
"If we don't teach them to read, our students are not going to do well in mathematics, it's going to hurt our students in science, it's going to hurt our students in every area," he said.
Jenkins said teachers and administrators have worked "tirelessly" to provide continued learning to students when school transitioned online in the spring and in preparation for another fully online first quarter.
But he said students who were "losing out" in the traditional school setting could fall further behind with online instruction.
The community and parents will play a key role in turning online learning into a "place of academic excellence," Jenkins said.
If students aren't participating in remote learning, Jenkins said the district may need to send staff to their homes to find out why that is and help address needs to boost engagement.
Along with academic support, the district also needs to prioritize the social-emotional and mental health of students who are struggling during the pandemic, he said.
"Trust me, I want our academics to move forward, fast," Jenkins said. "But not at the expense of harming our children, harming our staff and harming our community."
He said he'll lean heavily on state and local health departments for guidance on when in-person classes can resume.
"We will not put at risk any student, any staff, any parent, any community person coming in our schools," Jenkins said. "We want to take our time, be very methodical, listen to the science."
Building trust
To go about building trust and confidence with the School District, Jenkins emphasized listening to whoever wants to speak to him, but he acknowledged not everyone is going to agree on everything.
"I'm going to work with our community to be transparent, and I'm going to ask our community to take some responsibility in some of this too," he said.
On Tuesday — his first day on the job — Jenkins said he had the opportunity to begin re-establishing relationships by visiting the family of a Lowell Elementary School student who was physically restrained by a staff member in December in a controversial incident.
He said he met with the family of the child at the invitation of the district's chief of elementary schools to have a conversation and "repair the situation."
"We wanted to make sure that child started school this year not with that on his mind of what happened last year," Jenkins said. "We offered up a mentor for the kid, and we're going to work with that family to make sure that we do repair that situation."
School safety
Jenkins' arrival also comes as the district looks to re-envision what safety and security will look like following the School Board's decision to end its program stationing police officers inside the four main high schools.
On Monday, the School Board created a subcommittee to explore safety and security going forward, as well as examine the racially disproportionate use of discipline. Jenkins said he's hopeful the subcommittee's work will lead to Madison strengthening and investing in restorative approaches to discipline rather than punitive ones.
He said some of the disciplinary practices in school have "yielded negative results for our students and predominately our most vulnerable students, students of color."
Jenkins said he personally knows school resource officers who are "phenomenal." But the decision by Madison — along with other schools across the country — to pull police is "not about the individuals, it's about the institutional thinking," he said.
Selection
Last Month, the School Board unanimously voted to hire Jenkins, who will make an annual salary of $272,000, over the other finalist for the position, Carol Kelley, superintendent of Oak Park Elementary School District 97 in Illinois.
Jenkins emerged as the top choice in a second search for superintendent this May after the board's first pick, Seguin, Texas, superintendent Matthew Gutierrez, backed out of the job in late March, citing a desire to help his district through the health crisis.
Jenkins has been highly praised by leaders in Madison's African American community for a deep career background and by those who know him personally from either his time earning master's and doctorate degrees from UW-Madison or stints when he worked in Beloit and Madison schools.
On becoming the first person of color to lead the Madison School District, Jenkins said it's something that can be celebrated, but it's his credentials and resume that landed him in the position of leading Wisconsin's second biggest school district.
"It says that we've made some progress," Jenkins said. "But to be the first in 2020, it says to me that we have a lot of more work to do."
