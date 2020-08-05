Superintendent Carlton Jenkins looks to serve all Madison students, guided by 'human dignity'

He said teaching children how to read during online instruction will not be perfect, but the district will learn from the spring semester and use "best practices" come September.

"If we don't teach them to read, our students are not going to do well in mathematics, it's going to hurt our students in science, it's going to hurt our students in every area," he said.

Jenkins said teachers and administrators have worked "tirelessly" to provide continued learning to students when school transitioned online in the spring and in preparation for another fully online first quarter.

But he said students who were "losing out" in the traditional school setting could fall further behind with online instruction.

The community and parents will play a key role in turning online learning into a "place of academic excellence," Jenkins said.

If students aren't participating in remote learning, Jenkins said the district may need to send staff to their homes to find out why that is and help address needs to boost engagement.

Along with academic support, the district also needs to prioritize the social-emotional and mental health of students who are struggling during the pandemic, he said.