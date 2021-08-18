Sunlight with one click: Madison School District mistakenly releases internal investigation into Kruchten

The Madison School District on Wednesday accidentally released a long-sought after report regarding an internal investigation into staff actions involving an East High School teacher who recently pled guilty to placing hidden cameras in students’ hotel rooms.
The district released the 12 page document to the Isthmus in response to a records request for another report regarding evidence of hidden cameras in the East High School coach’s office.
District administration had previously rejected requests from the Wisconsin State Journal and other outlets for the full report, citing attorney client privilege.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said a clerical error led to the Isthmus obtaining the report.
According to LeMonds, the file was mistakenly attached to a response to a records request for a report on a second hidden camera incident at East High.
"One click, that's all it took," LeMonds said. The district has also rejected open records requests from the State Journal for the full report regarding the second East High camera incident, also citing attorney client privilege.
The report outlined the actions of David Kruchten, a former teacher at East High School, after students discovered hidden cameras in their Minneapolis hotel rooms while on a business club field trip. The district had put Kruchten on leave in response to the incident. He resigned and was indicted in early 2020. He pled guilty in a federal court Tuesday to charges of attempting to produce child pornography, after telling the judge he did so "just out of curiosity."
Parents of East High students who were on the field trip took issue with the district, citing a lack of transparency, after a two-page executive summary was released to them in late 2020 without details citing direct action taken by officials to protect their children. A number of parents lambasted the district during online school board meetings in October after the executive summary was released.
LeMonds said the district has been working on updating field trip and chaperone policies in response to the Kruchten incident, and that new policy will be given to the Madison School Board for review in the "very near future." He cited the pandemic as the main reason for the delay in writing and implementing the new policy.
“It’s hard for us to comment because the administration has been completely turned over since the incident,” LeMonds said. “We are in the phase of healing and moving forward."