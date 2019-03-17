April 2 referendums in south-central Wisconsin

Area school referendums:

Albany

Borrow $2.75 million to build an addition and make renovations to its school building.

Baraboo

Borrow $41.7 million for additions, renovations and capital maintenance projects at Jack Young Middle School and acquire related furnishings, fixtures and equipment.

Clinton

Borrow about $42 million to construct a building for 4-year-old kindergarten through sixth grade, renovate the existing high school to accommodate seventh- and eighth-graders, purchase related furnishing and equipment, fund capital maintenance, expand agricultural and technical education and dispose of existing elementary and middle school sites.

DeForest

Borrow $125 million to build an intermediate school and maintenance building on district-owned land in the village of Windsor; renovate Yahara Elementary School; renovate DeForest Area Middle School, including creating a district office; renovate and expand DeForest Area High School; pay for site improvements; and acquire furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Authority to exceed annual state revenue limits by $2.5 million beginning in the 2019-20 school year in order to operate the new intermediate school and addition to the high school, expand district programming supporting student achievement and the district’s capacity to attract and retain quality staff, and reduce capital project borrowing costs.

Marshall

Authority to exceed state revenue limits by $1.25 million beginning with the 2019-20 school year -- $875,000 allocated on a permanent basis and the remaining $375,000 allocated for the 2019-22 school years -- to maintain current academic, athletic and co-curricular programs; retain and recruit staff; and update instructional resources, technology and facilities.

Milton

Borrow $59.9 million to replace a pool and reduce classroom overcrowding with new construction and additions at all schools but Northside Intermediate School.

Mineral Point

Borrow $19.5 million to build and equip a new elementary school on the existing middle/high school campus.

Palmyra-Eagle

Authority to exceed state revenue limits by $1.75 million in 2019-20, $2.5 million in 2020-21, $3.25 million in 2012-22 and $4 million in 2022-23, for a total of $11.5 million, to pay for district operations and maintenance.

Potosi

Authority to permanently exceed state revenue limits by a total of $445,000, phased in over three years -- $245,000 in 2019, $100,000 in 2020 and $100,000 in 2021 -- to fund operations and maintenance.

Rio

Authority to exceed state revenue limits by $1 million in 2019-20, $1.175 million in 2020-21 and $1.25 million in 2021-22, for a total of $3.425 million, for operating expenses including general maintenance projects, classroom supplies, and program materials and technology equipment.

River Valley

Authority to exceed state revenue limits by $883,000 in 2019-20, $2.454 million in 2020-21 and $3.213 million in 2021-22, for a total of $6.55 million, to maintain educational programs and the current level of district operations.

Sparta

Authority to exceed state revenue limits by $750,000 annually for three years beginning in 2019-20, for a total of $2.25 million, to fund operations.

Sun Prairie

Borrow $164 million to build a second high school.

Authority to permanently exceed state revenue limits by $5 million a year to staff, operate and maintain the new high school.

Tomah

Authority to exceed state revenue limits by $1.5 million annually for four years beginning in 2019-20, for a total of $6 million, to maintain current educational programming, technology and operating expenses.

Wisconsin Heights

Authority to exceed revenue caps by $2.2 million a year for five years, for a total of $11 million, to fund operating expenses.