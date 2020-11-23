Sun Prairie swim school teaches love of water along with safety skills

Mary Woodman, of Columbus, said she signed up her sons — Kye, 8, and Brek, 6 — because she liked the school’s philosophy when she looked it up online, then she called and talked to Ott.

“(The school teaches) love for the water and being safe but not necessarily focusing on the big Olympic swimmers,” she said. “They don’t have to be competitive.”

She said she also liked the small class sizes, the warm, 91-degree water and the convenience of the school at 2670 W. Main St., off Highway 151.

Kye said he also liked the pool temperature because he’s “really sensitive.”

“They’re really kind to the kids,” he added.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school is limiting capacity to 25 percent but it is now at only about 20 percent capacity as it struggles during the crisis, Ott said. Protocols are in place, and Ott said he likes being in charge of the safety at the school, something he attributes to being raised by his father, who was a Marine.

Kelli Kroetz, who lives in Sun Prairie, signed up her children — Gavin, 5, and Delainey, 3 — because she likes supporting local businesses. She said it feels safe because of the pandemic protocols.