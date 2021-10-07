Sun Prairie student taken into police custody after photo of firearm used in threat toward dean

A student at Sun Prairie High School was taken into police custody Thursday after circulating a threat toward the school dean on social media that included a photo of a firearm.
The student is being interviewed by the Sun Prairie Police Department after being taken into custody and and no time were students or staff in danger district spokesperson Patti Lux said in a statement.
The student had posted several images on Snapchat, one of those images included a statement made towards the dean, and a separate post had an image of a handgun.
The firearm shown in the student's Snapchat post was found by police off school grounds, and all information indicated that it was never at school, Lux said.
The high school underwent a secure hold at around 11:20 a.m., which meant students were kept in place for a little while longer until the issue was resolved. The district uses a a hold when a situation arises that does not present immediate harm but needs to be handled without movement in the building, Lux said.
The daily school schedule resumed at 12:15 p.m. with adjustments to allow all students access to lunch.
The district will provide updates to parents and community members as they become available, Lux said.