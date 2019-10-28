The Sun Prairie School Board on Monday signed off on three new school names and two new mascots to go into effect in 2022.
The moves come after voters in April approved a $164 million referendum to build a second high school, reconfigure its middle schools to serve grades 6 through 8, and make other facility upgrades.
Beginning in September 2022, the district's existing high school will be known as Sun Prairie East, and the new high school, to be constructed south of Highway 19 near Grand Avenue, will be Sun Prairie West.
The second high school's mascot will be a wolf. Sun Prairie East will retain the cardinal as its mascot.
Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School will be converted from serving grades 8 and 9, and will be renamed Central Heights. Its mascot will be a husky. Currently, its mascot is also a cardinal.
Nominations for the new names and mascots were gathered through a community survey in August and early September that garnered 1,114 responses. A district naming and mascots committee then narrowed the list down to two or three options for each name or mascot and invited staff and students in the sixth grade and above to vote for their picks in a survey that closed early this month.
Sun Prairie High School East and Sun Prairie High School West were the runners-up for the high school names. Hill Top and Hill Crest were the other finalists for the middle school name.
The wolverine and the bulldog were the runners-up for the second high school's mascot, and the hornet and the owl for the middle school.