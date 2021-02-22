Sun Prairie selects new middle and high school boundary lines; district apologizes for claiming partnership with YWCA

The district’s secondary director of teaching, learning and equity, Sarah Chaja-Clardy, sought guidance from YWCA’s restorative justice program manager Bill Baldon, but he was helping her "outside of his role at the YWCA," Chaja-Clardy acknowledged.

"I should not have used the name of the YWCA, and for that, I am deeply sorry," Chaja-Clardy said.

The district also provided several updates, including that it held "restorative justice circles" for staff and students, met with the African American Parent Network, created a "race readiness reflection form" to help teachers develop lessons, started to review its curriculum and made a webpage for updates. The teachers who taught the lesson remain on leave and the investigation into the incident continues.

The new boundary map, which was recommended by a citizen task force, sends some students in the west-central part of the city to Patrick Marsh, even though they are closer to Prairie View.

Given where students live now and are projected to live in the future, simply sending middle schoolers to their closest school would have left Prairie View with too many students and Patrick Marsh too few.