Sun Prairie schools to relax masking starting March 1

The Sun Prairie school district plans to lift its mask requirement March 1, except for in elementary schools, which will continue to have a mask mandate for staff and students until April 4, school officials said Tuesday.

The decision comes as Dane County's mask mandate is set to expire March 1. More information is expected Wednesday on what other schools — including the Madison school district — plan to do in light of the expiration.

For students and staff in middle school and high schools, masks will be "strongly recommended" but no longer required starting March 1, the four Sun Prairie Area School District officials, including Superintendent Brad Saron, wrote in an email to parents. Masks will also not be required in spaces where only adults are present, and for spectators at sporting events and performances.

Elementary school students and staff will continue wearing masks past that date because of a survey sent out to all families in which more than half of elementary families expressed concern over letting the mandate expire along with the countywide one, school officials said. More than 3,700 people responded to the survey.

Only 47% of elementary school parents were comfortable lifting the mandate in March, but 58% of those parents supported an end date around spring break or sooner.

For the older students, about 58% of parents were comfortable without masking starting in March, officials said.

One week after spring break on April 4, masks will be strongly recommended but not required for elementary students as well, the officials said.

Masks will always be required in some situations, including when riding the school bus, showing symptoms of COVID-19 at the health office before being sent home, attending an activity at another school that still requires masks and returning from isolation early — after only five days of isolation — after a positive COVID test.

"We also ask anyone returning early from personal quarantine to wear a mask for the full 10 days after exposure to someone who tested positive," the officials said.

