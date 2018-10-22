The Sun Prairie Area School District is getting over $463,000 in a school safety grant as part of the last group of districts and schools to receive money to bolster school safety and training.
Atty. Gen. Brad Schimel announced the final list of schools and districts on Monday, ending a months-long effort to award $100 million in school safety money to hundreds of school districts and private schools across the state.
The grants were awarded in two rounds, the first round giving more than $48 million for security improvements in 723 schools and districts, the second round giving over $43 million for mental health and threat assessment training and for setting up intervention teams.
The remaining $6 million in the fund will be used for tuition and expenses for 10 percent of all teachers in the state to get adolescent mental health training free of charge; a mobile app and anonymous tip line for threat reporting; online training videos; an emergency response fund; and funding to seven school in round two that either withdrew the request or didn't originally apply.
The $463,308 awarded to Sun Prairie in round two is the most for any school district in this area in the final list of schools and districts getting grants.
The Milwaukee School District got the most in the last round with almost $2.6 million awarded to the state's largest public school district.
Area school districts and schools funded this round include:
- Beaver Dam Unified School District, $194,229.
- DeForest Area School District, $207,617.
- Edgewood Campus School in Madison, $14,730.
- St. Mary School in Platteville, $9,998.
- St. Paul's Lutheran School in Fort Atkinson, $10,000.
- Sun Prairie Area School District, $463,308.
- Wonewoc-Union Center School District, $18,827.