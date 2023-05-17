The Sun Prairie School District is asking for more than $11,000 from a conservative Wisconsin law firm before launching a public records search related to an incident in March in which a transgender female student allegedly disrobed in front three girls in the shower area of a high school locker room.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty put out a news release Wednesday on the district's May 10 request — which the district says represents the staff time needed to find the records — but the Milwaukee-based law firm did not immediately respond to an email asking whether it would pay the amount or take the district to court in an attempt to get it reduced.

The district's attorney, Lori Lubinsky, said WILL has so far not paid the amount nor given any sign that it intends to sue the district.

WILL on April 19 sent the Sun Prairie School Board a letter in which it requested six weeks' worth of communications to and from staff and board members and other records about the March 3 incident, as well as district policies that were in effect at the time.

In its May 10 letter in response, Lubinsky estimates that fulfilling one major portion of the request for district communications will take some 81 hours and involve more than 100 staff, with those doing the searching paid at hourly rates of between $45.88 and $131.27. The total amount of work she estimates as worth $6,320.48.

She does not provide an amount of time it is expected to take to complete the search for other records, but estimates it will cost the district $5,000 to do so.

Until the bill is paid, she said, "the District will not proceed to locate any responsive records to this request."

"While schools may charge some small fees known as 'location costs' (and many schools waive these fees), the district is illegally charging exorbitant fees as a way to hide public records," WILL said in the Wednesday news release.

“The law demands more, and the district’s embrace of secrecy is an embarrassment," WILL deputy counsel Dan Lennington said in the statement. "Students, parents and taxpayers deserve transparency and accountability.”

WILL said last month said that four Sun Prairie East High School freshmen girls had just finished swimming during a physical education class and were rinsing off while still in their bathing suits when an 18-year-old, initially referred to by WILL as "male," came in and announced, "'I'm trans, by the way.'"

"The male student then fully undressed and exposed his male genitalia to the four girls in the shower," WILL said. "While the girls were surprised to see him in the locker room, they had a general idea that this student identifies as transgender and has used girls' bathrooms before."

The Sun Prairie School District in an email to parents after the incident became public said the allegations as reported then by Fox News were "neither an accurate nor complete account" of the incident. It has not explained what it means by that and has said student privacy laws prohibit it from getting into the details of the incident.

It said the district had previously addressed the incident and "steps have been taken to ensure that it does not recur."

A screen shot provided by WILL of an April 10 email from Sun Prairie East Principal Renee Coleman to a parent appears to reference the March 3 incident and reportedly included a district policy on the use of bathrooms and locker rooms by transgender students.

"Let me reiterate that the situation your daughter was in should not have happened, and we will continue to work to ensure no one has a similar experience," Coleman said in the email.

Lubinsky said Wednesday that the district had no further comment.