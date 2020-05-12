Sun Prairie schools approve $250K naming rights agreement for Ashley Field

The Sun Prairie School Board on Monday approved a $250,000 agreement to change the name of the district's athletic stadium from Ashley Field to the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
“We are so pleased to have the opportunity to expand our partnership with the Bank of Sun Prairie, a trusted community partner who has been key to our operational efficiencies,” superintendent Brad Saron said in a statement. “This joint endeavor holds the promise that the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field will be the flagship amenity for the city of Sun Prairie and surrounding communities for decades to come, a thriving center for commerce, social events, and school-district activities.”
Expanding and renovating Ashley Field was part of a successful $164 million referendum in April 2019 — the bulk of which is going to build a second high school. City and district leaders see the stadium as key to broader plans to rebuild and continue developing the city's historic downtown after a natural gas explosion in July 2018 destroyed or damaged several buildings and killed a firefighter.
The $250,000 from the bank is being delivered in one lump sum, as opposed to over the 20-year life of the naming-rights agreement, the district said.
The money will be used for stadium improvements including a video scoreboard, district spokeswoman Patti Lux-Weber said. Other work includes expanding the stadium from 2,500 to 4,075 seats and is expected to be mostly done by this summer.
Jimmy Kauffman, Bank of Sun Prairie’s president and CEO and chairman of the board of directors, said in a statement that the bank supports the "reconstruction of Ashley Field toward becoming the flagship sporting and entertainment venue in this region" and is "committed to supporting (the school district) to make this a reality complete with features and amenities required to make it a showpiece — with all the technology and functionality of a world-class stadium."
Also Monday, the School Board approved a policy that allows businesses and other donors to buy naming rights to classrooms and other school facilities.
Naming rights range from $2,500 for a classroom all the way up to $50,000 for a high school courtyard, athletics room, commons area, or track and softball fields.
District director of finance and business Phil Frei said companies that buy naming rights can have their names, but not their logos, attached to the sponsored facilities.
Sun Prairie 69, Madison East 67
Sun Prairie 69, Madison East 67
Sun Prairie 69, Madison East 67
Sun Prairie 69, Madison East 67
Sun Prairie 69, Madison East 67
Sun Prairie 69, Madison East 67
Sun Prairie 69, Madison East 67
Sun Prairie 69, Madison East 67
Prep boys basketball: Madison East's Anthony Washington
Sun Prairie 69, Madison East 67
Sun Prairie 69, Madison East 67
Sun Prairie 69, Madison East 67
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!