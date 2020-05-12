Sun Prairie schools approve $250K naming rights agreement for Ashley Field

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Sun Prairie School Board on Monday approved a $250,000 agreement to change the name of the district's athletic stadium from Ashley Field to the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.

“We are so pleased to have the opportunity to expand our partnership with the Bank of Sun Prairie, a trusted community partner who has been key to our operational efficiencies,” superintendent Brad Saron said in a statement. “This joint endeavor holds the promise that the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field will be the flagship amenity for the city of Sun Prairie and surrounding communities for decades to come, a thriving center for commerce, social events, and school-district activities.”

Expanding and renovating Ashley Field was part of a successful $164 million referendum in April 2019 — the bulk of which is going to build a second high school. City and district leaders see the stadium as key to broader plans to rebuild and continue developing the city's historic downtown after a natural gas explosion in July 2018 destroyed or damaged several buildings and killed a firefighter.

The $250,000 from the bank is being delivered in one lump sum, as opposed to over the 20-year life of the naming-rights agreement, the district said.