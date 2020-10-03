Sun Prairie School District to continue online learning for grades 3-12 through January

The Sun Prairie School District has announced plans to continue online learning for grades 3-12 through the second quarter of the school year to align with Public Health Madison and Dane County recommendations as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.
“While other school districts have experienced a rollercoaster of decision-making in their reopening plans, the SPASD has steadily and safely served our kids and families while adhering to the Public Health Madison Dane County metrics to guide decisions for reopening,” Sun Prairie School District Superintendent Brad Saron said in a message to parents Tuesday.
“Still, the second quarter of the 2020-2021 school year is another checkpoint we must pass through as we navigate our journey in appropriately responding to this pandemic.”
The district will expand its Student Support Hubs to grade 3-12 students on Oct. 19, which will allow vulnerable members of the student body in those grades to access in-person learning assistance. Included are English learners, students experiencing housing insecurity, students with the lowest levels of engagement in distance learning, students with barriers to access, and students in need of urgent intervention, according to the district website.
Support Local Journalism
The district will continue to review public health statistics and recommendations and engage with students, families and staff through surveys and focus groups throughout the second quarter, which runs from Nov. 9 through Jan. 21, according to the website.
On Sept. 10, the Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily lifted restrictions barring students in grades 3-12 from attending school in person. Public Health Madison and Dane County argued the restrictions were necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The public health agency strongly urged schools to open for in-person instruction in phases for grades 3-12.
Sun Prairie has maintained full-time distance learning for the first quarter of the school year for grades 3-12.
County public health recommendations currently allow in-person instruction for students in grades K-2 with strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in place. The district plans to explore using a hybrid model of instruction for K-2 during the second quarter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.