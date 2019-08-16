The Sun Prairie School District is asking the public for help in coming up with school names and mascot ideas — just don't suggest another cardinal.
Community members have two weeks to offer suggestions on a new name for the district's high school and the names and mascots for a planned second high school and the Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School.
A naming committee will then review the suggestions after the Aug. 30 submission deadline.
The district, though, is asking people to follow some guidelines.
Entries that will not be considered include naming schools after living people, duplicating school names or mascots that already exist in the district, Native American mascots, or suggesting another cardinal mascot since the brightly colored bird will remain the symbol of the current high school.
When reviewing the entries, the naming committee will consider a set of criteria, such as if names could be confused with other schools in the area, whether a school's acronym would be appropriate, and if it is likely to "endure time without controversy."
Entries can be submitted in an online form or paper copies of the form can be picked up at the Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive, or the district's support center, 501 S. Bird St.
In September, students and staff will weigh in on a few options in a survey, and final selections are set to be presented to the Sun Prairie School Board on Oct. 13.
The current high school opened in 2010 and is named Sun Prairie High School. In April, though, voters approved a $164 million referendum to construct a second high school by 2022.
The district is also asking community members on whether they prefer naming the high schools based on their geographic location — Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West.
When the second high school opens, Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School will go from serving eighth- and ninth-grade students to grades six through eight and drop its current Curt the Cardinal mascot.
A naming committee was originally scheduled to convene next fall, but the timeline was moved up so the mascots for the two high schools can be incorporated in a redesigned varsity stadium.
The online form can be found at: go.madison.com/sunprairie.