Sun Prairie School District puts wellness on front burner

Richmond, who teaches classes offered by the wellness program, said she particularly likes the cooking one and how it meets an overriding goal of promoting connections.

“We just kind of feel connection equals wellness,” she said.

Richmond said the cooking class can include a staff member’s children, and any habit is more successful if it can be done at home.

Vollmer, administrative assistant to the director of student policy and school operations, said she is passionate about wellness and serves on the district wellness committee and also did that in a previous job.

“I participate in as many classes as I can fit in my schedule,” she said.

She also credited Richmond for being passionate about her job and having a knack for getting people involved in the wellness program.

Richmond recently started “Holiday Wellness Bingo,” which involves participants completing items on the bingo sheet as a way to handle any stress brought on by this time of year. The activities are diverse and include reconnecting with an old friend, eating five fruits and vegetables in one day, getting a flu shot, trying a new fitness activity and attending a concert. Participation makes staff and family members eligible for prizes as an incentive.