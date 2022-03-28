Sun Prairie School Board prepares to open up about complaint filed against member

An internal investigation into a Sun Prairie School Board member is complete, according to two board members, but the board intends to wait until after local elections next month to give its first public airing to the matter that began with a citizen’s complaint five months ago.

School district resident and former board member John Welke filed a complaint with the district Oct. 25 asserting that current board member Alwyn Foster violated board policy and state law by failing to completely fulfill Welke’s public records requests and refusing to communicate with constituents who don’t share his views.

He also says Foster might have violated a board policy governing conflicts of interest by renting out Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School’s auditorium for services for the church he co-leads, among other allegations.

Welke points to board policy that appears to discourage the use of district facilities for making a profit. Foster’s church, Life Church Dane County, is a nonprofit, but Welke said it could be considered the equivalent of a business if that’s a main source of income.

“I just wanted them to take a closer look at it,” Welke said of the rental agreement. He said he had not seen the district’s report on the investigation.

Foster, who did not respond to requests for comment from the Wisconsin State Journal, listed his job as a service facilitator with Anesis Family Therapy in a March 2021 State Journal candidates Q-and-A.

Citing the ongoing investigation and attorney-client privilege, the school district has denied requests from the newspaper under the state’s public records law for documents related to the investigation and any agreement the district entered into with a third-party investigator, including most recently on Wednesday, which was when board members Dave Hoekstra and Caren Diedrich said that investigation had been completed but declined to comment on its details.

“We wanted to have it complete ... and a complete understanding of our options,” Diedrich said. “Everything’s been decided and we’re going to move forward.”

The board has scheduled a meeting to discuss the investigation in open session on April 11, when Hoekstra said, “you will have all the information.” The board has met previously in closed session to discuss the matter.

District voters go to the polls April 5 to elect three of seven board members. Foster will not be on the ballot — his term ends in 2024 — but board President Steve Schroeder will.

Schroeder did not respond to requests for comment.

