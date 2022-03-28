Sun Prairie School Board prepares to open up about complaint filed against member

An internal investigation into a Sun Prairie School Board member is complete, according to two board members, but the board intends to wait until after local elections next month to give its first public airing to the matter that began with a citizen’s complaint five months ago.
School district resident and former board member John Welke filed a complaint with the district Oct. 25 asserting that current board member Alwyn Foster violated board policy and state law by failing to completely fulfill Welke’s public records requests and refusing to communicate with constituents who don’t share his views.
He also says Foster might have violated a board policy governing conflicts of interest by renting out Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School’s auditorium for services for the church he co-leads, among other allegations.
Welke points to board policy that appears to discourage the use of district facilities for making a profit. Foster’s church, Life Church Dane County, is a nonprofit, but Welke said it could be considered the equivalent of a business if that’s a main source of income.
People are also reading…
“I just wanted them to take a closer look at it,” Welke said of the rental agreement. He said he had not seen the district’s report on the investigation.
Foster, who did not respond to requests for comment from the Wisconsin State Journal, listed his job as a service facilitator with Anesis Family Therapy in a March 2021 State Journal candidates Q-and-A.
Citing the ongoing investigation and attorney-client privilege, the school district has denied requests from the newspaper under the state’s public records law for documents related to the investigation and any agreement the district entered into with a third-party investigator, including most recently on Wednesday, which was when board members Dave Hoekstra and Caren Diedrich said that investigation had been completed but declined to comment on its details.
“We wanted to have it complete ... and a complete understanding of our options,” Diedrich said. “Everything’s been decided and we’re going to move forward.”
The board has scheduled a meeting to discuss the investigation in open session on April 11, when Hoekstra said, “you will have all the information.” The board has met previously in closed session to discuss the matter.
District voters go to the polls April 5 to elect three of seven board members. Foster will not be on the ballot — his term ends in 2024 — but board President Steve Schroeder will.
Schroeder did not respond to requests for comment.
Meet the inaugural Sun Prairie West varsity coaches
Boys Soccer: Mike McIntosh
Hired: Jan. 31, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie boys soccer co-head coach (2020-2021), Stoughton girls soccer co-head coach (2020-2021), Stoughton boys soccer head coach (2018-2019), Coach and administrator Sun Prairie Soccer Club (2003-2017).
Quote: "New Wolves Co-captains Tyler Hodges and Riley Stevens will be key to transferring the positive, player-centered culture from SPE over to SPW. Returning Varsity players becoming Wolves like Owen McCaughty, Ian Nelson, Carson Schmoldt, Dom Tyler and Danny Worrell will be ready to contribute immediately. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work with these returning athletes and the next batch of up and coming Wolves."
Football: Josh O'Connor
Hired: Jan. 3, 2022
Prior experience: Oconomowoc assistant football coach (2016-2021), Oconomowoc boys track and field head coach (2016-2021)
Quote: "I am extremely excited and honored to be named the first head coach for Sun Prairie West High School. I'd like to express my gratitude to the hiring committee for selecting me to take this position; they've entrusted me with building a football program at Sun Prairie West that will make the community proud."
Boys/girls cross country: Derek Johnsrud (co-head coach)
Derek Johnsrud
Hired: Feb. 2, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie cross country and track assistant coach (2017-2021), Sun Prairie cross country co-head coach (2021)
Quote: "It is a very exciting opportunity to be named head coach for Sun Prairie West, and almost unheard of to begin developing a brand new program. The Sun Prairie School District has been planning opportunities to make the adjustment delicately for students and that is the biggest priority as we begin as Sun Prairie West Wolves."
Boys/girls cross country: Megan Nelson (co-head coach)
Megan Nelson
Hired: Feb. 2, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie cross country and distance track assistant coach (2014-2021)
Girls volleyball: Bryttany Dove
Hired: Jan. 31, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie girls volleyball co-head coach (2021), Middleton-Cross Plains girls volleyball reserve coach (2021)
Quote: "I am extremely honored to be named the first Girls Volleyball Coach at Sun Prairie West. I am excited to continue working with the Sun Prairie Community and to have the opportunity to develop a strong high-school and youth program. Go Wolves!"
Girls Tennis: Sandee Ortiz
Hired: Feb. 14, 2022
Prior Experience: Sun Prairie girls tennis head coach (2019-2021), Delavan-Darian girls/boys tennis head coach (1998-2019)
Quote: "I am entering my 25th year of coaching high school tennis. It has been a privilege working with students outside of the classroom. It’s the relationships I develop with my players and coaches that are so special and important to me. What I love most about coaching is that I get to inspire, grow and help players reach their full potential."
Girls golf: Maggiel Gugel
Hired: Feb. 17, 2022
Experience: Sun Prairie girls golf assistant (2020-2021)
Quote: "I am very excited and honored to be named the girls golf coach for Sun Prairie West High School. I look forward to developing an inclusive program that promotes integrity and love of the life-long game."