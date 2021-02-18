Sun Prairie panel recommends new middle- and high-school boundary lines

Students on the north and south sides of Sun Prairie would attend Central Heights Middle School, while those in the more densely populated central city would generally go to either Prairie View on the west side or Patrick Marsh on the east, under a new boundary-line map recommended by a citizens committee Wednesday.

As with other maps that had been under consideration by the 39-member Secondary Boundary and Bell Time Task Force, the new map sends some students in the west-central part of the city to Patrick Marsh, even though they are closer to Prairie View.

Given where students live now and are projected to live in the future, simply sending middle schoolers to their closest school would have left Prairie View with too many students and Patrick Marsh with too few.

New boundary lines for middle and high school students became necessary after the district’s voters in April 2019 overwhelmingly approved construction of a second high school.

It’s set to open in fall of 2022, at which time the district’s two schools for sixth- and seventh-graders and one “upper” middle school for eighth- and ninth-graders will all become traditional middle schools serving grades 6 through 8.

Both high schools would serve grades 9 through 12.