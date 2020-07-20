Sun Prairie, Middleton-Cross Plains districts will start school year all online

Of the more than 4,000 parents or guardians who responded, 61% either agreed or strongly agreed with a question asking if they supported further online learning until the district is able to implement safety procedures and/or the local public health department indicates it's safe to return to "normal."

On the other end, nearly a quarter of parents said they strongly disagreed with further online learning.

Support for remaining online was higher among the 808 staff members who responded: 84% either agreed or strongly agreed with more online learning.

In late June, Middleton-Cross Plains gauged the thoughts of parents on the fall semester in a survey.

If the district had guidance from local or state officials on when it is safe to reopen school with cautionary measures in place, 54% of the approximately 2,800 parents who responded to the survey said they would send their children to school on Sept. 1 but would have some concerns.

Thirty percent of parents said they would send their children to school with no concerns, 9% wouldn't send their children but could change their mind with additional safety precautions, and 6% of parents said they wouldn't feel safe having their children in school at all.

State Journal Reporters Emily Hamer and Chris Hubbuch contributed to this report.

