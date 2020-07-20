Sun Prairie, Middleton-Cross Plains districts poised to start school year all online

Dane County's two largest suburban school districts are poised to start the school year all online following the Madison School District saying last week that is the direction it is taking in response to rising numbers of coronavirus cases locally and nationally.
The Sun Prairie School District announced Monday morning its 8,475 students will learn completely online for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year, and the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board will vote later in the evening on a recommendation from administrators to begin fully online for the 7,534-student district.
"During the last two weeks, we've seen the fall reopening of public schools take center stage in the local, state, and national discussion about the safety of our kids, families, and staff," Sun Prairie Superintendent Brad Saron said in an email to families. "We've indicated from the beginning that the safety of our students, families, and staff was of our highest concern."
Sun Prairie's first quarter will run from Sept. 8 to Nov. 2 with staff starting in late August to do more training on teaching children remotely.
When schools closed statewide in March, Saron said online learning in the spring was "in response to a national crisis." The fall offering, though, will be "a robust student learning structure," he said.
Sun Prairie students will have whole class and small group online learning on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
On Wednesdays, students will have independent activities to give staff one day a week to prepare, collaborate and communication with each other and students and families.
The administration of the Middleton-Cross Plains School District is recommending an all-online first quarter would start Sept. 8.
The district would re-evaluate 30 days into the school year if it can move to a hybrid approach, which uses both in-person and online learning, by the end of the quarter, according to the administrative recommendation.
"Given the current status of the pandemic and recent increases in cases at the county and state level, we believe this is the safest decision for our students," the recommendation says.
Similar to Sun Prairie, the Middleton-Cross Plains administration is recommending Wednesdays be used as a preparation day where students continue online learning, but independently and not as teacher-led classes on video chat platforms like Zoom.
The Middleton-Cross Plains School Board meets at 7 p.m. to vote on the recommendation.
The Madison School District said Friday its nearly 27,000 students would be learning online for at least the first quarter, a decision more districts are beginning to make as coronavirus counts rise.
In Dane County, there have been 3,529 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday with nearly 70% of the cases coming in the past month.
Survey results
Like other school systems across the state and country, both Sun Prairie and Middleton-Cross Plains — the county's second largest and third largest districts, respectively, behind Madison — surveyed families and staff about the fall semester.
A survey to Sun Prairie staff and parents found a majority of both groups supported continued online learning
Of the more than 4,000 parents or guardians who responded, 61% either agreed or strongly agreed with a question asking if they supported further online learning until the district is able to implement safety procedures and/or the local public health department indicates it's safe to return to "normal."
On the other end, nearly a quarter of parents said they strongly disagreed with further online learning.
Support for remaining online was higher among the 808 staff members who responded: 84% either agreed or strongly agreed with more online learning.
In late June, the Middleton-Cross Plains School District gauged the thoughts of parents on the fall semester in a survey.
If the district had guidance from local or state officials on when it is safe to reopen school with cautionary measures in place, 54% of the approximately 2,800 parents who responded to the survey said they would send their children to school on Sept. 1 but would have some concerns.
Thirty percent of parents said they would send their children to school with no concerns, 9% won't send their children but could change their mind with additional safety precautions, and 6% of parents said they wouldn't feel safe having their children in school at all.
