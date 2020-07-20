Sun Prairie, Middleton-Cross Plains districts poised to start school year all online

On Wednesdays, students will have independent activities to give staff one day a week to prepare, collaborate and communication with each other and students and families.

The administration of the Middleton-Cross Plains School District is recommending an all-online first quarter would start Sept. 8.

The district would re-evaluate 30 days into the school year if it can move to a hybrid approach, which uses both in-person and online learning, by the end of the quarter, according to the administrative recommendation.

"Given the current status of the pandemic and recent increases in cases at the county and state level, we believe this is the safest decision for our students," the recommendation says.

Similar to Sun Prairie, the Middleton-Cross Plains administration is recommending Wednesdays be used as a preparation day where students continue online learning, but independently and not as teacher-led classes on video chat platforms like Zoom.

The Middleton-Cross Plains School Board meets at 7 p.m. to vote on the recommendation.

The Madison School District said Friday its nearly 27,000 students would be learning online for at least the first quarter, a decision more districts are beginning to make as coronavirus counts rise.