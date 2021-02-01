Sun Prairie middle schoolers asked how they would punish a slave as part of social studies assignment

Some Patrick Marsh Middle School students in Sun Prairie were asked how they would punish a disrespectful slave in ancient Mesopotamia as part of a social studies lesson Monday.

According to a screenshot of the lesson on King Hammurabi’s Code, students were presented with the following scenario: “A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him ‘You are not my master!’ How will you punish this slave?”

Students were asked to give their decision and it was compared with that of Hammurabi’s Code, which would have the slave put to death.

It was traumatizing for some students and parents, especially on the first day of Black History Month. A Facebook post with the screenshot of the assignment had more than 125 comments and 350 shares in just over four hours.

The district sent an apology email to families, and the school’s principal and assistant principal issued a separate apology.