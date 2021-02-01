Sun Prairie middle schoolers asked how they would punish a slave as part of social studies assignment

Some Patrick Marsh Middle School students in Sun Prairie were asked how they would punish a disrespectful slave in ancient Mesopotamia as part of a social studies lesson Monday.
According to a screenshot of the lesson on King Hammurabi’s Code, students were presented with the following scenario: “A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him ‘You are not my master!’ How will you punish this slave?”
Students were asked to give their decision and it was compared with that of Hammurabi’s Code, which would have the slave put to death.
It was traumatizing for some students and parents, especially on the first day of Black History Month. A Facebook post with the screenshot of the assignment had more than 125 comments and 350 shares in just over four hours.
The district sent an apology email to families, and the school’s principal and assistant principal issued a separate apology.
“We regret that this assignment was not racially conscious and did not align to our district’s mission and vision of equity,” wrote principal Rebecca Zahn and associate principal Amy Schernecker. “We know that it caused harm to our students and their families. Our intent missed the mark, and for that we are deeply sorry. Going forward we will be sure to think critically about whether our intent matches our impact.”
“A small group of our teachers developed and used” the activity, which was called a “grave error in judgment” in an email from superintendent Brad Saron; assistant superintendent for teaching, learning & equity Stephanie Leonard-Witte and assistant superintendent for operations Janet Rosseter. The teachers involved have been placed on administrative leave while administrators investigate the incident, according to the email, and staff issued a direct apology to the students in the class and their families.
“Once we learned of this activity, we immediately stopped any further teaching of the lesson and promptly began an investigation,” the email from district administrators stated. “In our preliminary findings, we have determined the lesson was not a part of our district curriculum and therefore, no student should participate in or complete the assignment.”
The email from the school’s administration stated the activity’s aim was “to help students understand how order was kept in the early civilization, how the laws that were developed, and how unjust they were.”
The district will support students “in processing their feelings about this incident,” according to the district email, and the Patrick Marsh leadership team will work with Black community leaders “to work toward community healing.”
Staff will also reconvene the social studies curriculum review committee “for an intensive review of our social studies teaching practices with the lens of racial trauma and curriculum violence,” the email states.
“This incident is a fracture in our system to support Every Child, Every Day,” the district administrators wrote. “We deeply regret that this lesson took place, and we also recognize that this was a breakdown in our curricular processes and our district-wide focus on equity.”
This story will be updated.
