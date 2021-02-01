Sun Prairie middle school teachers on leave after asking students how to 'punish' slaves

In the letter to parents, the Sun Prairie Area School District said the activity is not a part of the district's curriculum and will not be taught again. Students who were given the assignment should not complete it.

As soon as the district was made aware of the activity, it started an investigation into the incident. The "small group" of teachers who developed and taught the lesson have all been put on administrative leave while the district conducts its investigation, the district said. It's unclear how many teachers were involved.

When asked why the teachers may have used the lesson without district approval, Sun Prairie School Board member Marilyn Ruffin said "that's the million dollar question."

"I'd like to know that myself too," Ruffin said. "How can this happen? It’s 2021. … How can someone think that this was okay?"

Ruffin, the school board's only person of color, said if the teachers had consulted her about the lesson's appropriateness she would have "quickly denounced" it.