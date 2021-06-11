Sun Prairie hires for new equity-focused administrative role

The Sun Prairie School District hired its first Director of Systematic Equity and Inclusion following controversy over the use of a lesson asking students how they would punish a slave that was included in some teacher’s learning materials earlier this year.

The district selected Michael D. Morgan Jr. for the position pending school board approval. Morgan will leave his current position as principal of Prairie Phoenix Academy, an alternative learning school in the district, for the role. Prior to his time at Prairie Phoenix Academy, he was principal and director of K-8 charter schools in Milwaukee and worked as a middle school social studies teacher.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Mr. Morgan to our district’s leadership team. I have no doubt that he will do meaningful work and create changes that go far beyond the walls of our district,” Superintendent Brad Saron said in a statement.

The new position was created in response to concerns brought by the community and staff members that prompted the district to work to create equitable outcomes for all students. A major part of Morgan's new role will be to engage with the community, while promoting equity and inclusion internally.