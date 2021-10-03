Sun Prairie considers changing school board makeup to reflect attendance areas

They also suggested that the change would divide the community.

“Electing board members based on high school attendance areas will only serve to foster division, rather than to act in unity as a collective ‘we,’” they wrote. “The district has been focusing on equity and inclusion and this counters those efforts.”

Petition co-organizer Staci Uebersetzig maintained that the proposal is doing the opposite.

“Sun Prairie is going to have two high schools, and there is inevitably going to be some form of divide — good, bad, whatever, it’s what is happening,” Uebersetzig said. “I feel like our proposal is almost pre-emptive, we want to do something before we reach a point where there is a divide of one half of the city versus the other, one school versus the other, and bring it together in unity before we even get there.”

Other districts in the area have a variety of approaches, though none apportion seats by school attendance areas.

The Madison Metropolitan School District, which also has seven board members, has numbered seats, but they are all at large.