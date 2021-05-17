Sun Prairie BEAM Awards recognize achievements of Black students, adults

Social distancing led to a car parade Sunday honoring Black students and some adults in the Sun Prairie School District, pushing an event out into the community so the light could shine even brighter on their achievements.

The parade showcased the recipients of the third annual Sun Prairie BEAM Awards, which is short for “Black Excellence Achievement Makers.”

Addison Bowie, a seventh-grader at Patrick Marsh Middle School and recipient of two awards, said she liked seeing her siblings’ teachers holding signs with the students’ names at the parade.

“I felt very proud because you know there were people congratulating me for what I did,” she said.

Marilyn Ruffin, founder of the awards program, said she wanted the Black students to feel welcomed by having the community come out for the parade. Her throat got dry during the parade because she was yelling out congratulations so much to the students in the passing cars.

“I got emotional. We had at least 100 cars that came through — to see their smiles ... It was really nice,” she said.

Montie Bowie was honored for his volunteerism in the schools, and all three of his children also received awards. Students and adults are chosen for the awards by teachers.