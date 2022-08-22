Summer camp aims to boost girls' self-esteem

When it was time to talk about her painting in a summer camp at the East YMCA, sixth-grader Brannagh Erickson said she drew a flower to represent that she is “blossoming.”

It was part of a show-and-tell at the camp, which was put on by the Beyond Beautiful Girls Empowerment Academy. Founded by Dr. Jasmine Zapata, aka “Dr. Jaz,” it aims to help young girls increase their self-esteem, confidence and leadership skills.

“I learned that I can do anything I want to if I put my mind to it,” Brannagh had said earlier. “I can’t be a quarterback, but I can be anything else.”

“The Beyond Beautiful Girls Empowerment Academy exists to remind young girls, especially girls that experienced adversity or trauma, that they have tremendous inner qualities, and that when those qualities are nurtured and unlocked, girls possess the power to overcome any situation in life and still accomplish their dreams and goals,” said Zapata, who is a pediatrician.

Sixth-grader Melany Rojas Rosas said when she started the camp she was feeling “really low” about herself.

But after she met the people in the program and took part in the activities, that had changed, she said.

“I reminded myself I’ve got this and that I could follow my dreams,” Melany said.

Fifth-grader Destiny Cisse, who wants to be a doctor, said boys say girls can’t be engineers because they’re “so weak,” but she knows better.

The first part of the program focused on the Beyond Beautiful curriculum that included reading and listening to the books written for the program, various hands-on activities and affirmations. The second half included team-building and recreational and physical activities at the Y. Meals also were served.

The Beyond Beautiful Empowerment Summer Camp was free to the 27 girls who attended one of two weekly camps held in the evening for 10 weeks. Most were in fourth through sixth grade. It featured a “Beyond Beautiful Red Carpet Celebration” at the halfway point and ended last week.

Kristin Fabisch, director of financial development for the YMCA of Dane County, wrote grants to fund the camp through CUNA Mutual Foundation and Old National Bank.

“Giving kids the self-confidence to thrive is one of the most important things the YMCA does,” said YMCA of Dane County President and CEO Mark Westover. “When I learned about Beyond Beautiful, I immediately reached out to Dr. Zapata so that we could bring this program to the community.”

Timeka Rumph, a membership services supervisor who usually works at the front desk of the Sun Prairie YMCA, said when she heard about the program she asked Fabisch for details, and that led to her working at the camp along with Monique Doss, who also works at the front desk in Sun Prairie. Rumph said she credits Jennifer Tooley, branch executive in Sun Prairie, for making it possible for the front desk workers, who are both women of color, to be part of the camp by finding people to work in their absence.

Rumph recalled a moment early in camp when Zapata was sitting in a circle with the girls as they got to know each other and she asked what they wanted to talk about.

“One of the girls said, ‘Sometimes I get sad and I want to know how to get past that sadness,’” said Rumph, adding that the girl’s father had died of an overdose. “Dr. Jaz just said, ‘We can talk about that every week if you need to.’”

Zapata said she saw many young girls struggling with self-esteem and self-worth and she also thought about her own childhood experiences, when she was made to feel ugly because of the way she looked or dressed, and leaned on experiences raising her own daughter.

“Along my journey into medicine there were so many young people I would see struggling with anxiety or depression or just having a difficult time due to life circumstances. Many of the youth I would encounter I would say had adverse childhood experiences that significantly impacted their lives,” she said. “My mission was to create a space of healing and joy and pour hope into their lives.”

She said her daughter, Aameira, who was taking part in the camp, was a premature infant born at 25 weeks. Aameira, now entering sixth grade, has some scars from surgeries she had to undergo and struggled with that, Zapata said. She told her daughter that her scars made her strong and beautiful.

“She said, ‘No they just make me look weird,’” Zapata said. “I told her you are beyond beautiful. Your true beauty, strength and power is on the inside.”

Zapata has another daughter, 4-year-old Lillyana, who accompanied her to the camp sessions, and a son, Miguel, 13.

The Beyond Beautiful book series and courses have been adopted by school systems, libraries, churches and community restorative courts across the U.S. In addition to being an author and founder of the Beyond Beautiful Girls Empowerment Academy, Zapata is an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and a newborn nursery hospitalist. She also is the chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for community health at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The Beyond Beautiful camp focused on the signature book “Beyond Beautiful: A Girl’s Guide to Unlocking the Power of Inner Beauty, Self Esteem, Resilience and Courage.” Zapata’s mother, Julia Saffold, wrote one of the books, the fairy tale called “The Beyond Beautiful Treasure Box: Protecting Your Inner Treasures,” and read it to the girls, who also received a copy.

