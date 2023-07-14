More than 50 local artists are stepping into classrooms and gymnasiums this summer to teach dancing, drawing, drumming and more to Madison School District students.

From ballet and hip-hop dance to photography and theater, the aim of the summer arts academy is to expose students to a range of art and movement forms, while expanding access to the arts in Madison as a whole.

District educators also hope to build long-term partnerships with arts organizations, with the goal of incorporating more arts curriculum into the regular school year.

“You don’t really know the power of movement, the power of holding a paintbrush, the power of using your voice or creating a poem until you’ve tried it and done it,” said Randy Swiggum, the district’s teacher leader for fine arts curriculum and instruction. “We want to give kids as many of these experiences as possible.”

In its second year, the academy works with organizations such as Madison Ballet, Madison Circus Space, Black Star Drum Line and Madison Area Technical College’s theater program to provide free arts education for students. The artists spend a few hours each day in summer school classrooms teaching students the fundamentals of their art forms.

Along the way, students also learn so-called “soft skills,” like strength and resiliency.

The cost, time commitment and location of art extracurriculars can put them out of reach for some families in the district, Swiggum said. By having artists work with students already enrolled in summer school, many of those barriers are removed. Art teachers already in the district also help teach classes for the academy.

“Now we have all these kids already in school and we’re just plugging in all these arts experiences into their summer school experience,” Swiggum said.

The district is particularly pushing dance education this summer. Most school districts around the country, including Madison, struggle to implement dance education into their yearlong curriculum.

For the short-term summer arts academy, Swiggum said the district went “gung ho” and tried to bring in as many movement artists as possible.

Ja’ Malik is one dance artist taking part in the summer academy by teaching students the basics of ballet technique. As the artistic director and interim executive director of Madison Ballet, expanding access to the arts is at the core of Ja’ Malik’s mission. He said ballet can still be viewed as old, elitist art by some, rather than a fun form of expression.

“We don’t expect all the students to leave the camp wanting to be professional dancers or even wanting to continue with ballet,” Ja’ Malik said. “We want students to be able to walk away and say it was a cool experience. It’s all about exposure.”

Communication and resilience

In addition to teaching the art forms, much of the summer arts academy programming also builds interpersonal skills in students.

At Madison Circus Space, students learn physical comedy, aerial arts and acrobatics. But they’ll also take away valuable lessons about creativity, teamwork and navigating their personal autonomy, said Stephanie Richards, a board member and aerial instructor with Madison Circus Space.

“We’re looking to instill a love of movement and learning to work together with peers,” Richards said.

Swiggum echoed this, noting how the arts build resilience and self-discipline in students. He said the switch to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic made it easier for students to avoid facing challenges in the classroom.

“It was just too easy during the pandemic when something got hard to just push mute or turn off the camera and just check out — that’s the problem with screens,” he said. “What the arts do is say, ‘No, you can’t check out just because it’s hard or you’ve hit a wall or it feels boring.’ You’ve got to stick with it.”

Arts programming also helps keep students in school and drives attendance, he said. Even if a student is struggling in math or literacy, a new arts experience can be the motivation a student needs to go to school that day.

“If they know they’re going to be doing this cool hip-hop or street dance with a teacher on Thursday, they don’t want to miss that, they want to be there,” Swiggum said.

Robust arts programming at the high school level can create career interests in some students as well, sometimes in a field they may not have heard of before. MATC’s theater camp gives students a behind-the-scenes look at rigging a stage, sound and lighting design and wardrobe for theater.

Black Star Drum Line instructs summer arts academy students on basic drumming technique. Learning these skills can be rigorous, but founder Joey B. Banks said he hopes his passion for teaching translates to his students.

“Every teacher wants a student to love it as much as they do,” Banks said.

Continuing partnerships

Swiggum said the district hopes the summer arts academy will act as a starting point for long-term relationships with local artists. With these partnerships in place, the district can begin to pursue some of its longer-term arts goals, such as building dance education into schools’ yearlong curriculum.

With this in mind, Swiggum said, the district intentionally cultivated a wide range of artists and instructors from around Madison, particularly artists of color.

“Madison has a lot of dynamic artists of color in the performing and visual arts, and we want to leverage as many as we possibly could,” he said.

The summer arts academy is funded by $150,000 in ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds that provided financial aid to schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will expire at the end of the 2023-24 school year, but Swiggum said the district will likely plan to pursue other funding to continue the summer arts academy.

“It’s definitely going to continue in some form or another next summer and ongoing,” he said. “It’s pretty easy to see the value of it, and I think district leadership has said they’ll find the funding.”

