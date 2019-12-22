Sugar Creek Elementary bazaar gets an environmentally friendly twist

In addition, students were limited to spending $2. Students who didn’t have the money were given the same amount from school funds as they have been helped in the past.

The changes also allowed the products to be sold for less money. All prices were set at 50 cents, although students could reduce them to a quarter if their sales were slow. The proceeds will go toward the fifth-grade party at the end of the year.

The economics unit teaches students about topics such as salaries, losing employees, marketing and the costs of production and utilities, principal Todd Brunner said. Business owners come in to speak to the students and students learn about running a business through the bazaar.

The fifth-graders were taught how to be a good store owner by welcoming the shoppers, showing products and maintaining eye contact. Thought also went into how the products would be displayed. For example, fifth-grader Emonie Williams was hawking her flowers made with cardboard egg cartons with a sign advertising them as "a nice, decent flower."

Fifth-grader Mason Sibley had students pick out a gold button for a "good luck charm," which he strung on their choice of ribbon or pipe cleaner and then used a pop top for a clip at the end. He thought students would like how it was interactive and personal.