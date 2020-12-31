Suburban Dane County parents push for faster return to schools as data continues to develop

Many of the plans would have one group of students in-person for two days each week and another group in-person for two other days. That would limit class sizes and allow schools to adhere to public health requirements for six feet between students.

The parents pushing for reopening pointed out that that the updated guidance from Harvard and Brown calls for three feet of social distancing for “young learners at all levels of community spread” and says six feet is only required for high schools when community spread rises above 100 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. They worry that the six-feet requirement from public health is forcing schools to stick to hybrid plans that would be less effective than full-time, in-person instruction.

The parents who spoke with the Cap Times stressed they do not believe families should be required to send their children back to school, but the costs for students who are struggling with virtual learning are too high to ignore.

“Our goal is also to understand that this is a choice for in-person learning, that the virtual option will absolutely stay and be there,” said Kari Livingston, who has two children at DeForest High School. “This is about a choice. This is about parents and students and families making that choice.”