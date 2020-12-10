Study: School property taxes grow less than previous year despite pandemic, recession

Residents in school districts across the state will see an increase in their property taxes on their upcoming tax bills, but the increase will be considerably lower than last year despite a recession brought on by the global health crisis.

Wisconsinites will see an increase of 3.3% in property taxes toward K-12 schools statewide on their December bill, which is less than the increase of 4.5% in the previous year, according to a study released Thursday by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

The increase, though slimmer than 2019, is larger than most in recent years and brings property tax revenue to nearly $5.4 billion for Wisconsin public schools. The Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan research organization, attributed the increase in tax revenue to the high rate of passage for referendums across the state as well as higher state revenue limits for schools.

"Given the effects of the pandemic, these increases will come at an especially bad time for some property owners," Jason Stein, Wisconsin Policy Forum research director, said. "On the other hand they will also help sustain critical services like education and public health at a time when they are particularly needed."