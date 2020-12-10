Study: School property taxes grow less than previous year despite pandemic, recession

Residents in school districts across the state will see an increase in their property taxes on their upcoming tax bills, but the increase will be considerably lower than last year despite a recession brought on by the global health crisis.
Wisconsinites will see an increase of 3.3% in property taxes toward K-12 schools statewide on their December bill, which is less than the increase of 4.5% in the previous year, according to a study released Thursday by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The increase, though slimmer than 2019, is larger than most in recent years and brings property tax revenue to nearly $5.4 billion for Wisconsin public schools. The Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan research organization, attributed the increase in tax revenue to the high rate of passage for referendums across the state as well as higher state revenue limits for schools.
"Given the effects of the pandemic, these increases will come at an especially bad time for some property owners," Jason Stein, Wisconsin Policy Forum research director, said. "On the other hand they will also help sustain critical services like education and public health at a time when they are particularly needed."
The increase, one of the largest in the past decade, could ensure a steady flow of resources to local governments and school districts, despite the pandemic-related recession.
Aside from approved school district referendums across the state, changes in state-imposed school revenue limits and state aid also affected the property tax increase.
The state budget increased the per-pupil revenue limit by $175 per pupil last year and $179 per pupil this year after four years of static revenue limits. The 2020-21 increase amounted to an increase in revenue of roughly $150 million across Wisconsin.
This year, the state provided an additional $163.5 million in general school aids, an increase of 3.4% over the previous year, which was the largest increase in general aids since 2005 according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
But, not all school districts will see an increase in either general school aids or their per pupil revenue limit, due to a state formula that determines the finances of each district.
The Madison School District was one of two to adopt the largest increases in property tax raw dollars, due to successful referendums. The Milwaukee School District accounted for the largest increase of $42.5 million in property tax dollars to Madison’s $19.9 million. The levies of those two districts combined account for 1% of the statewide total increase in property taxes, according to the study.
One third of the state’s 446 school districts saw a decrease in their tax levies, including New Berlin which saw a $3.4 million decrease; De Pere which saw a $3.2 million decrease; Wauwatosa which saw a $2.5 million decrease; Eau Claire which saw a $2.2 million decrease; and La Crosse which saw a $2 million decrease.
Public K-12 schools, technical colleges and counties account for two out of every three dollars in property tax revenue, according to the study.
