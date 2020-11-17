Study: Referendums succeed in Wisconsin school districts despite politics and high unemployment

Despite a pandemic and economic recession, voters in the Nov. 3 election approved 43 out of 51 referendums statewide for a total of an additional $946 million in taxpayer funds for public schools, according to a study released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
According to the study, the November results combined with referendums on the primary ballot in April total a passage rate of 85.6%, the highest in one year since 1993.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum called the results remarkable because the referendum approvals came amid a year marked with historically high unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and took place within both red and blue communities.
Of the 43 districts that approved their referendums, 30 also voted for President Donald Trump, whose Republican supporters tend to oppose measures, such as school referendums, that call for higher taxes and greater spending.
In some cases, support for a school referendum exceeded the vote for the Democratic candidate by a margin of more than 30 percentage points, according to the report.
“In a time when politics is often nationalized and polarized, these referenda results are a reminder that voters can be moved by local issues and concerns,” Mark Sommerhauser, spokesperson for the Wisconsin Policy Forum, said in a statement. “The fault lines of our national politics, it seems, need not always apply to local issues.”
Voters in the Portage Community School District, located largely in Columbia County, passed a referendum to exceed their revenue limit by $3.7 million a year for five years by a 12-point margin, while the county also backed Trump by a 1.5-point margin.
Voters in the Richland School District, located in Richland County, passed one of two referendums to allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $1.25 million a year, but struck down the district’s appeal to borrow $27 million for capital improvements. Trump won Richland County by a 9.7-point margin.
Voters in the Madison School District — a Democratic stronghold — passed a pair of referendums with margins wider than 50 percentage points, for a total of $350 million in capital and operating funds. It was one of only seven districts in which Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden received a larger share of the vote than the referendum.
Biden got more than 80% of the vote in Madison, while the district's $317 million capital referendum received 79.4% support and a $33 million operating referendum received 76.4% support.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!