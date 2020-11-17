Study: Referendums succeed in Wisconsin school districts despite politics and high unemployment

Despite a pandemic and economic recession, voters in the Nov. 3 election approved 43 out of 51 referendums statewide for a total of an additional $946 million in taxpayer funds for public schools, according to a study released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

According to the study, the November results combined with referendums on the primary ballot in April total a passage rate of 85.6%, the highest in one year since 1993.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum called the results remarkable because the referendum approvals came amid a year marked with historically high unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and took place within both red and blue communities.

Of the 43 districts that approved their referendums, 30 also voted for President Donald Trump, whose Republican supporters tend to oppose measures, such as school referendums, that call for higher taxes and greater spending.

In some cases, support for a school referendum exceeded the vote for the Democratic candidate by a margin of more than 30 percentage points, according to the report.