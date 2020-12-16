Study finds Wisconsin school districts that went virtual saw larger enrollment drop

Notably, much of that drop came at the pre-kindergarten and kindergarten level. Study author and WILL research director Will Flanders said that while the organization sees the drop partly as an endorsement of school choice, which WILL supports, it is important to watch how the numbers shift next year if in-person instruction is the norm again around the state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We want to be cautious; this is a story about the here and now,” Flanders said in an interview. “We’ll see what happens in the future.”

The biggest exception to the enrollment decline in the public school sector were districts with an established virtual charter school option, the study found. Those districts saw an enrollment increase of approximately 4.5%, the study found.

“Districts that have these schools that have some experience with conducting virtual education was appealing to some families,” Flanders said.