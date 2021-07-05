Students work their magic concocting potions at Hogwarts-inspired camp

Ingredients such as hydrogen peroxide, vinegar, food coloring and yeast were combined in various ways to mimic potions found in “Harry Potter,” a series of seven fantasy novels that chronicle the lives of the young wizard and his friends who are students at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Glitter became dragon scales, and dish soap was worm guts.

Tessa Navin, a staff member who was running the Hogwarts camp, said the campers particularly enjoyed making wands and potions.

“We change it a little bit to make it more exploding,” Navin said about the potion mixtures. Campers “have lots of fun and they get to meet new people with similar interests.”

Shimooka, who opened the arts studio about six years ago, said she started running camps the first year because she had worked at Madison School & Community Recreation camps and enjoyed the format. She said her camps incorporate some form of art, such as dance, theater, music and other creative expressions.

Last week’s Hogwarts camp was designed for ages 9 and up. This year for the first time the studio also will run a similar camp for children ages 6 to 9.