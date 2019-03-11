Judging by students’ comments, a show that mixes rock and roll and nutrition might have been preaching to the choir for at least some at Sugar Creek Elementary School in Verona.
Broccoli is a star in the “Jump with Jill” show, created by Jill Jayne, a registered dietitian and musician from the Pittsburgh area. The assembly covers healthy habits such as eating breakfast, enjoying fruits and vegetables, and exercising. Another star is a decorated milk jug with a rapper name of Calcium. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin sponsored the assembly Friday during National Nutrition Month.
Afterward, several students said they learned things they didn’t know. Fifth-grader Aria Johnson said she knew broccoli was good for your bones but learned in the show that it also is good for your teeth.
“I already eat it a lot at my house,” said fifth-grader Ryan Alvidrez.
Fifth-grader Chris Torres said he likes the way his grandmother prepares broccoli with cheese.
“Broccoli is healthy for you,” he said. “I like healthy food.”
Principal Todd Brunner said his school has long pushed nutrition and exercise. It was the first school in Dane County to offer a breakfast program, which he said was the “single best thing” the school did, and it is more popular than the lunch program. To eliminate sugary snacks, treats can no longer be brought in.
Brunner said the initiatives are especially important for his school, which draws half of its enrollment from the Allied Drive neighborhood. Until the recent opening of Luna’s Groceries, the neighborhood had been a food desert for nearly a decade.
The school achieved a gold level last school year in the Wisconsin School Health Award program sponsored by the state Department of Public Instruction, Kohl’s and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.
Once a month, locally grown produce such as mushrooms, apples and broccoli are served at lunchtime, and a Wildcat Walkers program encourages students to walk at recess by keeping track of miles and offering incentives.
This year the school created a Fuel Up to Play 60 Champs team through the in-school nutrition and physical activity program launched by National Dairy Council and NFL, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
As part of that, the school received a $1,000 grant for encouraging better nutrition and physical activity, said bilingual resource teacher Lisette Venegas, program adviser for Play 60 and member of the Healthy Schools Committee.
As members of the Play 60 team, students came up with a survey to get other students input about ways to improve recess. That resulted in a decision to buy the equipment so students can play tug-of-war, and on Monday they will ask the PTO to help them by painting the playground concrete to facilitate playing other games.
The school also has implemented the 5210 Numbers to Live By program, which encourages aiming for five fruits and vegetables every day, no more than two hours of recreational screen time, at least one hour or more of active play every day, and zero sugar-sweetened beverages.
In addition, Sugar Creek held a Family Fun Run in the fall as a fundraiser and stopped doing others that involve food, Venegas said.