Students push for Madison School District to put free period products in all middle, high school bathrooms

“Do I think we’re going to initiate a greater effort to provide menstrual equality at school? Yes,” Muldrow said. “Do I think we’re going to get everything right and from a budgetary standpoint know exactly how to well-resource something like this district-wide? I don’t know at this point.”

Having products in all bathrooms would also advance the group’s goal of general awareness of menstrual issues.

“We’re hoping to, through this work, help to destigmatize menstruation in the district,” Amira said. “Making a culture where talking about periods and talking about periods outside of the Western gender binary is normalized and not only acceptable, but encouraged.”

Muldrow said she has “been profoundly impressed” with the students leading Bleed Shamelessly in recent years, and called them “beyond inspiring.”

“They’re bringing an intersectional issue to the table and they’re asking us as leaders to navigate it with them,” Muldrow said. “I think it’s a great opportunity any time young people come to the School Board and say, ‘We want you to make our schools better for us.’”

