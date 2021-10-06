Dozens of Madison West High School students walked out Wednesday to protest the school district’s treatment of their former teacher, Deana Zorko.

Zorko, who taught Spanish 4 and advanced placement Spanish literature at West until Oct. 1, has been teaching virtually this year even as students returned in-person because she is immunocompromised as a dual organ transplant recipient. While many of Zorko’s students say the virtual teaching while they are in the classroom has worked, she will now instead teach through the new Madison Promise online option for students in grades 6-12.

Students found out about the change during class last Friday, when Zorko shared it was her last day with them.

“She started tearing up, she apologized for being emotional but she told us that she loved having the time she had with us, and it was just like a shock because there's really no reason for the district to be doing that to her,” junior and AP Spanish literature student Kyla Sifuentes-Rotea said outside of West High School Wednesday morning.

District spokesman Tim LeMonds said in an email the change was not a reassignment.

“Rather, she applied for a Spanish teaching position in Madison Promise and was accepted,” LeMonds wrote.

Attorney Tamara Packard, speaking on behalf of Zorko in an interview Monday, said the teacher would "absolutely" prefer to stay at West.

In an interview, Madison Teachers Inc. president Michael Jones said Zorko had expressed interest in the Madison Promise option this summer, but he added that the change coming one month into the school year caused disruption to the relationships that are key to good teaching.

“At least by (starting in the summer) she would have been able to prepare, be able to develop the curriculum that she thought would be best for the kids to help the students who are learning virtually,” Jones said. “To all of a sudden move teachers a month in, you’re talking about building a strong relationship and then breaking that relationship away, that’s a really emotional thing.”

LeMonds wrote that the district could not comment on personnel issues in response to a question about the timing of the change.

The 18-year MMSD teacher asked the School Board for help with her situation in late August, just before the school year began. She explained that while she is vaccinated, she is “not protected due to aggressive medication that I have to take to avoid organ rejection.

“I’m being forced to make a choice between the career and the students I love and my life and health,” she told the board. “The district administration has repeatedly refused, since July 23, to afford me accommodations to work virtually for the upcoming school year as outlined and supported by my doctors, and I quote, ‘To keep Ms. Zorko safe from severe illness and death from COVID-19.’”

Zorko said she used the same accommodations in the spring, and they “worked for my classes and my students.” That included a large monitor in the front of the classroom where she appeared and microphones so she could hear students talking in the classroom while a substitute was physically present in the room.

Jones praised West principal Karen Boran’s handling of the situation, as Boran was paying for the physically present substitute out of West’s school budget. Boran visited briefly with the students during the walkout and thanked them for expressing their opinion.

While she said she could not comment on Zorko’s situation, she said in an interview she “100% supports” the students exercising their First Amendment rights, adding they are “great kids” and she feels “lucky to be in a school” where they can express themselves in this way.

Packard, who is Zorko’s counsel, said that she and Zorko had not received an explanation from the district of why the method was appropriate in the spring and to begin the year but cannot continue.

“They don’t feel that they need to justify their decision to us and so they’ve just said no,” Packard said.

Jones, a former West dean of students, marched with a group of students around the building holding a sign that said, “MTI Supports Deana Zorko.”

“She did not want any of this, she just wanted something that can make sure that she was safe and she was still teaching,” Jones said. “She loves teaching, and she just wants to focus on teaching, and it's super frustrating that something that's doable, that's within our sphere of influence as an education community, can't be done because of people's adherence to certain rules.”

He called the situation an “absolute tragedy,” especially after a month of building relationships with these students.

“The best interest of the kids is relationships,” Jones said. “You can’t just plug and play an adult into a classroom and just assume because they’re an adult and even if they have the content knowledge — teaching is a skill, it’s an art, it’s a science, it’s a lot of things. Not everyone can do it.”

Students at the final of four walkouts Wednesday — each of her four classes held one during their class period — said that while the different learning format took some getting used to at the start of the year, they felt lucky to learn from someone who has been recognized locally and nationally for her Spanish teaching.

“You can tell that she cares a lot about her students,” junior Miranda Garcia-Dove said. “She’s very experienced and we can see that reflected in how she teaches her classes.”

Instead, they now have an online program with assignments from Zorko’s co-teacher and eventually a Spanish tutor will come into the classroom, they said. LeMonds wrote that the support from the co-teacher will last “until a new Spanish teacher is hired.”

Garcia-Dove said there was “no student input on this decision.” Senior Henry Merrell-Van Sickle, who started a petition that had more than 420 signatures as of early Wednesday afternoon, said the decision goes against the district’s supposed “student-centered” approach, instead focused on aligning with what he considers a “rigid policy of how teachers teach in these times.”

“I know it's cliche but these are very unprecedented times,” Merrell-Van Sickle said. “And we need to be more malleable and adjust more adequately to how things are working today.

“This is just an example of they're just trying to follow their own rules, they're not really doing what's best for people.”

It’s “premature” to address whether Zorko is considering any sort of complaint or action against the district, Packard said, but that she appreciated the outpouring of support from students.

“Ms. Zorko really loves her students at West High School and is very sad to not be able to continue this year with them,” Packard said. “(She is) very appreciative of their love and support of her. It’s a tough time for everybody.”

