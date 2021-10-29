Students, parents file lawsuit in federal court against Madison School District, David Kruchten

Nine former East High School students and parents of students filed a civil lawsuit in federal court Friday, against the Madison School District and a former teacher who was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison, for injuries sustained after the teacher was caught on a field trip filming the students with hidden cameras.
“The high school girls felt tremendously violated and are still dealing with those emotions,” attorney for the nine plaintiffs Jeff Scott Olson said. “What you would expect a responsible school district to do is to be relatively transparent when addressing the situation.”
Instead, Olson said, the Madison School District has structured its internal investigations surrounding the incident to avoid releasing the details to families based on attorney client privilege.
The district has looked for ways to share as little as possible with them rather than looking for way to help them heal, Olson said.
The Wisconsin State Journal filed an open records request for the district’s internal investigations into two camera incidents, the Kruchten incident and a separate discovery that hidden cameras were once installed in an East coach's office, but both requests were denied due to attorney client privilege. The district had spent roughly $38,000 on third party attorneys when conducting both internal investigations.
David Kruchten was arrested in Minneapolis in December 2019 after a student discovered a camera hidden in a hotel room bathroom air freshener. Other students then looked around and found cameras hidden in air fresheners, smoke detectors and other devices. He was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison and 20 years of supervised release.
In the complaint, Olson asserts that the actions of both Kruchten and the district violated the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights of the students: The right to be free from unreasonable searches, such as one that could occur if a hidden camera were to record a person undressing, as well as the right to privacy and bodily integrity. The Fourteenth Amendment, Olson said, makes the fourth Amendment applicable to state actors, such as the district and Kruchten as a former employee of the district.
The complaint also ties in a second discovery of hidden cameras that were placed in a coach’s office within the locker room at East in September 2019, with the approval of district employees, to try to catch an employee suspected of sleeping on the job. It was later determined placement of the cameras violated district policy.
The school district and Madison police investigated following the January discovery, and district parents were notified about the investigation by the end of that month. The next month, a police report revealed that one of the cameras was aimed toward an area where disabled students changed clothes, which outraged parents and advocates for the disabled.
The February police report states the cameras were removed by June 2020. What was found on Jan. 8 was a hollowed-out smoke detector where one of the cameras had been, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins — who joined the district in August 2020 and was not involved in the discussion to install the cameras — said earlier this year.
This is the second lawsuit filed in October against the district by members of the East community regarding the hidden camera incidents. The first lawsuit, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, asks a judge to order the release of the district's internal investigation records sought by the parents and payment of their attorney fees.
Policy change
Madison School Board members voted unanimously on Monday to forbid surveillance through use of hidden cameras during their regular October meeting.
“There’s no reason ever for hidden cameras in our schools and we finally have it codified so there will not be, and it’s greatly appreciated,” board member Nicki Vander Meulen said.
Policies regarding the use of cameras on school property have not been updated since 2001. Controversy over the incident at East, though, raised the need to update several outdated board policies, board member Cris Carusi told the State Journal earlier this month.
Changes to camera policy forbid the use of hidden cameras. Under previous policy, the district superintendent was permitted to authorize the use of hidden cameras.
“We will not have any hidden cameras in Madison Metropolitan School District, I want to make sure that’s clear,” Jenkins said during an Operations Work Group meeting earlier in October.