Students who created a public service announcement about distracted driving aren’t even behind the wheel yet but they already know one of the leading causes of car crashes.
Nine students from the Indian Community School of Milwaukee created the PSA airing on television stations across Wisconsin. It was scripted, recorded and produced in 2017 as part of the One Day Media Camp sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Inter-Tribal Task Force.
The students were tasked with creating a PSA about some subject dealing with driving and chose distracted driving. “Leave your phone alone ‘til you get home” is the message of the 30-second announcement.
“I want people to know all the dangers of (distracted driving) and how to not have that happen and keep other people safe,” said Katera Cannon, an eighth-grader at Indian Community School.
The PSA was launched at events around the state, including one earlier this month at the DeForest Post of the State Patrol. The events concluded with a visit to the Wisconsin State Fair where the State Patrol had a booth.
It was while traveling that the importance of the message struck Sophia Ford, a former Indian Community School student who will be a ninth-grader at Martin Luther High School in Greendale.
“There are so many people who are on their phones,” Sophia said. “Then next thing you know they are slamming on their brakes or swerving because they’re not paying attention.”
Arianna Fuller, an eighth-grader at Indian Community School, said making the video has made her feel good about “making a difference.”
“Everybody had different ideas, they were small ideas so we had to put two or three of them together,” said Daniel Trempala III, an eighth-grader at Indian Community School.
This PSA is an extension of the “It Takes a Nation” campaign, which the Department of Transportation launched in 2010 to draw special attention to the fact that motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for Native Americans ages 1 through 44.
“The PSA is especially relevant to hit the airwaves right now because distracted driving crashes happen roughly three times every hour in Wisconsin, and those numbers spike during the summer months,” said David Hunt, DOT communications manager. “This is especially true for teen drivers, who see an uptick of 18 percent in distracted driving crashes in June, July and August.”
The Indian Community School students were awarded the project after competing for it. They worked with Frybread Productions, a Los Angeles-based video production company owned and operated by Native Americans.
The original goal was for the students to take part in a workshop to learn how to advocate for themselves by presenting a topic and creating a video.
But when DOT Secretary Dave Ross saw the video presented at the annual Inter-Tribal Task Force conference, he liked it so much he said it needed to be aired on TV, Hunt said.
Heidi Aigner-Bailey, who teaches writing, reading and social studies at Indian Community School, and Billee Procknow, who teaches sixth-grade science there, worked with the students during the workshop.
“It was very intense work,” Aigner-Bailey said.
Aigner-Bailey said she enjoyed collaborating in a different way with students and seeing classmates from all backgrounds coming together. She also witnessed students who aren’t normally vocal but were connecting with the message and talking about it because of incidents in their families.
“It was neat just to see all the ideas and collaboration come together,” Aigner-Bailey said. “I also learned along the way, too.”