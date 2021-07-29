Students' gardening knowledge blooms through new MSCR summer project

Laura Harrington, the Allied center building director, explained that Oakhill Correctional Institute has donated plants for the garden for years, but no one had the expertise to maintain it. Oftentimes, plants would wash away or be eaten up by wildlife. This year is different.

“It's a proud moment when you have a great partnership between two different programs (that) come together to have a successful produce,” Harrington said as she saw the plants for the first time since picking them up from Oakhill. “I love watching the kids’ face when they come in here and they're telling you like, ‘This is this, this is this,’ and I'm like, 'I have no idea what a tomato to a tomatillo is.'”

Heidi Jimenez, an MSCR assistant director at Memorial and Hoyt who works with AmeriCorps over the summer, is also helping out at the Meadowood garden. Beyond learning how much work a garden can take herself, she said watching the students’ “faces light up” as they learn is a highlight of the summer.

“Between the high schoolers and the really little ones, they're fascinated every time they come in and they see something new," she said. "I love that feeling."

