Students' gardening knowledge blooms through new MSCR summer project

Mia Macias walked over to the kale plant, leaned down and demonstrated to Roxanne Rios how to harvest a vegetable she tasted for the first time this summer.
“The sound is so nice to me,” Mia, 11, said. “The snip, I love it every time.”
Mia, Itzel Castizo and Paulina Montes were walking through the Madison School and Community Recreation Allied Community Center’s community garden plot on a recent Tuesday, showing off their favorite plants and sharing what they’ve learned through a new summer garden program. Rios, the MSCR recreation specialist at Memorial High School, suggested the program after finding out Allied already had a plot at Marlborough Park Community Garden.
“The director at Allied told me they had a garden plot, and that it took so much work for staff to just get things planted and maintain it year round and it was so much work,” Rios said. “I just told her I'm a master gardener, I could help.”
Soon after, MSCR Meadowood Neighborhood Center director Tauri Robinson told her that Meadowood had its own community garden plot. From there, a summer gardening project began to bloom.
Summer staff and volunteers from the centers work with students to tend to the gardens, but first Rios had to help train them.
“Part of gardening is passing on that knowledge,” Rios said. “We get how it can be intimidating if you don't have the money for the tools, if you don't have the experience because you've never had a plot of land of your own. So I really got excited about it.”
She had a smile on her face as she witnessed the results of that work, with Mia, Itzel and Paulina explaining the different sections of the garden and talking about their favorite plants. They’ve also learned some lessons about what it takes to grow a variety of species.
“You might have to have a lot of patience,” Itzel said.
Lakshmi Rodriguez Jimenez, a high school student who helps with the Meadowood garden, said she was surprised to learn that certain species of plants do better in certain types of soil.
“That kind of explains why mine (at home) haven’t grown,” she said with a laugh. “That will really be helpful for the future, so I do my research before and don’t just let my plants die.”
Laura Harrington, the Allied center building director, explained that Oakhill Correctional Institute has donated plants for the garden for years, but no one had the expertise to maintain it. Oftentimes, plants would wash away or be eaten up by wildlife. This year is different.
“It's a proud moment when you have a great partnership between two different programs (that) come together to have a successful produce,” Harrington said as she saw the plants for the first time since picking them up from Oakhill. “I love watching the kids’ face when they come in here and they're telling you like, ‘This is this, this is this,’ and I'm like, 'I have no idea what a tomato to a tomatillo is.'”
Heidi Jimenez, an MSCR assistant director at Memorial and Hoyt who works with AmeriCorps over the summer, is also helping out at the Meadowood garden. Beyond learning how much work a garden can take herself, she said watching the students’ “faces light up” as they learn is a highlight of the summer.
“Between the high schoolers and the really little ones, they're fascinated every time they come in and they see something new," she said. "I love that feeling."
