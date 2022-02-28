Students find empowerment, comfort in Black History Month exhibit at East High School

Nadia Weber was struck by the variety of works as she made her way through an exhibit featuring Black artists in the East High School art gallery.

“It is very beautiful. I love how everything is so different,” said Weber, a senior at East.

It’s just what the coordinators had hoped the exhibit honoring Black History Month would evoke.

“It was very important for us to communicate the diversity of art that comes from our Black community,” junior Kadjata Bah said. “Blackness has been portrayed as monolithic ... It has been sucked into a box.”

She said society has an idea about what being Black looks like and what it should look like.

The exhibit “is a way for us to break out of that,” said Bah, who coordinated the exhibit with junior Gueda Daff.

Daff said it has been inspiring for other students to see art created by students who look like them.

The exhibit also included a display of school library books that reflected parts of Black art and writing that was not represented in the pieces hung in the gallery. In addition, a wall of the gallery featured poetry by Langston Hughes, other Black art and news clippings and photos about recent history, such as the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

The show, in the Ray Edwards Gallery, is called “31 Days,” in reference to the time a month devoted to celebrating Black art, history and culture deserves, though Black History Month takes place in February, the shortest month of the year with usually just 28 days, Bah said. The show’s closing from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday will feature spoken word and musical performances and refreshments in the gallery. Due to COVID-19 precautions, only students will be allowed to attend.

The public, however, will get a chance to see the art when it moves to “Communication,” a nonprofit space for all forms of artistic expression at 2645 Milwaukee St. The details are still being worked out, but the exhibit is planned for sometime in March, according to Emily Parkman, volunteer curator for Communication.

Weber was visiting the gallery with other students in an ethnic studies class taught by Cesar Martinez, who had the students take part in an assignment while they viewed the art. As part of that, they were to reflect and interpret an art piece and consider how the art is “adding to the beauty and understanding the Black/African diaspora.”

“I feel like the art actually means something. It’s very relatable,” said junior Momodou Cisse, who is Black. “It reminds me of my life, my family.”

Junior Arthur Graham is not Black, but Graham still experienced an understanding about the origins of the art.

“I know a lot of people in this school,” Graham said. “I understand the consciousness of where the art is coming from.”

Senior Jenney Xiong said she was drawn to a digital painting of a woman whose head appears to have collages bursting out of the top of it. It was created by Bah, who said it was a portrait of her friend with collages that she created to represent all the things that are in her head.

But Xiong saw the collages, which contained words and illustrations, as someone who appeared to have a “bunch of news articles” coming out of her head.

“When you are young, you have a lot of thoughts around you,” said Xiong, who is Hmong. “People of color have to take in so much stuff, like trauma.”

The “31 Days” exhibit was started in 2020 by Pauline Diayen and Treynasha Rolack, who were seniors at the time. Last year, Bah put the exhibit on with some help from Daff, but used photographs of the art in a digital format because of COVID-19.

This year, Bah and Daff collected some of the art from work done in art classes, and other pieces were created by students on their own.

April Sopkin, an East art teacher who provided guidance to the coordinators, said the exhibit is empowering and also brings an awareness about the possibility of creating art, which encourages Black students to take art classes, where they are currently underrepresented.

“It’s empowering but it is also comforting to be in this space with other Black artists who are also my peers,” Bah said.

Martinez said he helped secure art for the exhibit and then supported it by bringing his students to view the works.

“It worked out well given that we are studying the African diaspora and the impact of colonialism in America and Africa,” he said. “I ask my students to analyze the beauty and evolution of Black art and expression in America and link the connection to the soul of Africa. A class like this is important given that a few weeks ago my students didn’t even know who Aretha Franklin or James Brown was and their impact on culture is not that long ago.”

