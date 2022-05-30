Students experience Civil War era at Milton House Museum's Living History Days

MILTON — The Underground Railroad station that is preserved in Milton adds a compelling measure of authenticity to a reenactment of life during the Civil War period.

The annual Civil War Living History Days, which was once held in Blue Mounds State Park, is now centered around the Milton House Museum — the site of a tunnel used by freedom seekers to reach the basement of an inn where they were sheltered and fed. The event is staged by members of the Company K 2nd Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry Association, who serve as hosts along with the museum.

This year Katie Lipes, of Evansville, brought her five daughters, and the reenactment that depicted aspects of slavery made a big impression on fourth-grader Margaret. She said she learned what happened to enslaved people when they ran away and also the consequences faced by those who helped them escape. Some students got into a wooden crate like the type freedom seekers would use to escape by having themselves mailed.

“I liked that (the reenactors) interacted with the kids,” Margaret said.

Her sister, sixth-grader Cora, enjoyed taking part in the period dancing.

“I thought it was fascinating that they had us dancing to learn about the history of the Civil War,” Cora said.

She learned that it was popular in those times, especially for children around her age.

Cora and Margaret were joined by their sisters, third-grader Jeanette, kindergartner Ruth and 10-month-old Hannah. Katie Lipes, who homeschools her children, said she saw the event as a way to get them excited about history in a hands-on way.

The three-day event started May 20 with a day just for students and then featured a similar two-day agenda with a few extra features for the public.

This year the school day was focused on homeschoolers, and about 650 students and 200 parents attended. About 100 of those students were from two schools.

The event is designed to give schoolchildren a chance to immerse themselves in the history of the Civil War and experience life during that period. Students selected from among 12 stations, which meant the day was tailored to their interests. Topics included Civil War medicine, artillery demonstrations, student infantry drills, rounders (a Civil War-era style baseball), writing letters to soldiers and a portrayal of President Abraham Lincoln. Tours of the Milton House Museum also were available.

Gavin Hahn, a homeschooled fourth-grader from Hartland, enjoyed playing baseball. He also heard the firing of a canon and went to the stations involving artillery drills and medicine.

A class of fifth-graders from Lodi Elementary School came as part of their Civil War unit, and a group of boys from that class said the baseball station was a highlight. But Keegan Zweifel and Tristan Skrum didn’t appreciate the rules prohibiting leading off and taking two bases.

“They like that there’s a bunch of different stuff. They don’t have to sit and do one thing all day,” said Destiny Morter, a substitute teacher who brought the Lodi students.

A group of three families from Madison who homeschool attended the event together.

“It was super fun. I enjoyed the canon,” said seventh-grader Raphael Jorgensen.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut the event down completely in 2020, attendees were mostly students from public schools, said Keighton Klos, executive director of the Milton House Museum. Then last year the event was a hybrid, with about 250 public school students taking part online and about 250 homeschoolers who attended in person.

This year a decision was made to cater the event to homeschoolers, who have grown in numbers amid the pandemic, Klos said.

“The amount of homeschoolers has just gone through the roof because of COVID,” Klos said. “It is kind of an undeserved demographic, and we kind of stumbled upon it.”

The event is geared toward grades studying the Civil War, and the homeschooling structure is more flexible than schools studying the topic at a time of year that doesn’t coincide with the May event, Klos said.

“(It’s) definitely something we are hoping the teachers are utilizing to help with their curriculum,” she said, adding the Milton House Museum’s event is “a natural fit and it is obviously something we want to keep putting on.”