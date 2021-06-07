Students branch out with Trees of Eagle Walking Trail

Science teacher Sarah Wright was biking up north and noticing signs identifying plants on the trails when she realized she had stumbled upon the ideal project for her students at Fitchburg’s Eagle School.

The signs resonated with Wright, who had wanted to give her students a way to share information about the trees on the school grounds. The resulting project produced 12 signs identifying trees or aspects of them, and students got to see its completion when they took part in a scavenger hunt last week.

“I was really excited to see them, and they turned out really well,” said fifth-grader Isabel Roang, who worked on the sign for a red maple.

Before Wright considered the signs, some of her previous students had started working on a field guide. But she realized the information would be more accessible if it was on signs, rather than figuring out how to make a guide available.

Wright, who has a master’s in botany, said the project was a natural fit for the fifth-grade curriculum that includes a leaf unit in which students collect, mount and label different species.

“I really want kids to know what an oak savanna is and what it would have looked like here,” she said.