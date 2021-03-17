Student voice, relationships key to anti-racist teaching, panelists say

A panel of Madison Metropolitan School District educators Tuesday stressed the importance of student voice and relationships in anti-racist education.
MMSD hosted the “Reimagine! Anti-Racism and Innovation in Action” virtual showcase to highlight the way teachers from elementary to high school practice anti-racism.
“We’ve really got to allow the children and the kids to see themselves as the ones that are leading the classrooms,” said Iris Patterson, who teaches at Huegel Elementary School. “Kids can relate to each other in ways that we can’t.”
That idea echoed throughout the panel, which also featured O’Keeffe Middle School teacher Tracy Warnecke, Wright Middle School teacher Jessica Fleischmann, La Follette High School teacher Dan Kromer, district Office of Youth Re-Engagement director Maigon Buckner and Gompers Elementary School teacher Lauren Morris.
After the panel, the district presented highlights of other anti-racist and student empowerment work, with staff and students discussing the Metro High School virtual graduation and the virtual cafeteria and social action club at Toki Middle School, both of which began this year.
Warnecke said she is “100% vulnerable from day one,” which helps set a tone for her students to be vulnerable and honest in return, teaching them “everything” from how to sharpen a pencil to how to carry their chair across the room so that the knowledge and expectations in her classroom are consistent.
“I honor my mistakes, I apologize when I screw up, I am real with my kids,” she said.
Remembering that graduation or academic achievement is not the end goal is important to Buckner.
“Before they were students they were people, and more importantly they are someone’s child,” Buckner said. “When a student steps into my classroom I want to know who you are and where you want to go.”
Morris, who, as a kindergarten teacher, works with the youngest students of those on the panel, agreed that developing relationships is key, and she’ll find time to fit the academic content in.
“I have to take that one-on-one time to learn who they are, what they like and what their strengths and growth points are,” Morris said.
With older students, Kromer said it’s key to remember they’re still not adults and are still learning, calling “adultification of young people” one of the biggest challenges in high schools. Instead, he said, he tries “giving them the respect of the adults they often are in their work lives and their home lives, but giving them the same love I would my own children or my athletes as a coach.”
Fleischmann enjoys learning from her students, and tries to put herself in a position to “defer to their expertise” on subjects, including lifting up their home culture and language.
“You want to make sure that you are doing anything and everything you can to solicit as much student voice as you could possibly ask for,” Fleischmann said.
Panel moderator LaVar Charleston, the associate dean of the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in UW-Madison’s School of Education, stressed that conversations on being anti-racist in schools need to continue.
“We do not intend, to be sure, that this conversation starting here will stop here,” he said.
