Student voice, relationships key to anti-racist teaching, panelists say

Warnecke said she is “100% vulnerable from day one,” which helps set a tone for her students to be vulnerable and honest in return, teaching them “everything” from how to sharpen a pencil to how to carry their chair across the room so that the knowledge and expectations in her classroom are consistent.

“I honor my mistakes, I apologize when I screw up, I am real with my kids,” she said.

Remembering that graduation or academic achievement is not the end goal is important to Buckner.

“Before they were students they were people, and more importantly they are someone’s child,” Buckner said. “When a student steps into my classroom I want to know who you are and where you want to go.”

Morris, who, as a kindergarten teacher, works with the youngest students of those on the panel, agreed that developing relationships is key, and she’ll find time to fit the academic content in.