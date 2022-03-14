Student soloists to perform long-delayed concertos with Middleton Community Orchestra

Three area high school students earned a chance to solo with the Middleton Community Orchestra only to have those performances put on ice for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert will now take place from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday in the Memorial High School auditorium. Two of the soloists — Dexter Mott and Andrew Siehr — have already moved on to college but will be in town to rehearse and perform this week. The third winner — Ava Kenney — is a junior at Memorial High School.

“It is unfortunate that the concert had to be postponed for so long, but my growth as a musician over the course of the pandemic and my first semester studying with (Columbus State University professor) Sergiu Schwartz will ultimately contribute to a more convincing performance,” Mott said.

Kenney also said the wait is making the experience all the more sweet.

“I guess if there is one thing I have learned from the pandemic, is having a live audience, just being able to perform, just means so much more,” Kenney said. “The meaning of it is a lot greater now.”

Middleton Community Orchestra started a youth concerto competition, which was open to all high school students in Dane County, to create another opportunity for musicians to solo with an orchestra. The three winners were chosen in December 2019, rehearsals started in February 2020, and the concert was planned for that April. But due to the pandemic, they finally will share the stage with the orchestra this week.

Kenney will perform Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 — Allegro moderato, composed by Jean Sibelius. Mott, will play Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor, Op. 22 — Allegro moderato, by Henryk Wieniawski. Siehr, who plays cello, will play “Silent Woods” by Antonín Dvorak.

“There aren’t many opportunities for talented youth to solo with an orchestra,” said Mindy Taranto, co-founder of the Middleton Community Orchestra. “As a community orchestra, we felt that we could play a significant role in expanding these opportunities for students residing in Dane County.”

The initiative was launched in 2019, which was the 10th anniversary of the orchestra’s founding, and it will be an annual contest. Plans call for holding auditions this coming January so three new winners can play with the orchestra in February.

“We had been thinking about it for awhile, and it seemed like a good time to start it,” Taranto said.

The competition purposefully was not open to winners of the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra’s concerto competition that year.

“So that we were truly expanding the number of opportunities available to solo with an orchestra. That was important to us,” Taranto said.

Because the Middleton Community Orchestra concert was postponed, however, Kenney also will perform with the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra May 27.

The orchestra had three judges choose three winners, who each received $200 in addition to the solo opportunity. Six students were given honorable mentions.

“They are incredibly talented,” said Larry Bevic, co-founder. “Some will go on to music education. This is a stepping stone.”

General admission tickets are $15 and available in advance at Willy St. Co-op West and at the door at night of show. Admission is free for all students through college. Masks are required.

Kenney also won the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Stars of Tomorrow Competition in early 2020, and after that solo appearance also was postponed because of the pandemic, she will perform with the orchestra Wednesday . She will solo with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra at one of the Concerts on the Square.

She gave credit to her private teacher, Eugene Purdue, adjunct professor of strings at UW-Madison, for helping her prepare for the competitions and solo performances.

“I’ve always enjoyed performing, and it is just really exciting to have a full orchestra behind you,” said Kenney, who plans to pursue a career in violin performance. “I am very grateful that I have been able to have these opportunities.”

All three soloists know each other from their time with the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Mott was attending the Early College STEM Academy at Madison Area Technical College when he competed for the chance to play with the Middleton Community Orchestra. He said performing a concerto is valuable experience for an aspiring professional musician and a good resume builder for schools and festivals. Mott is a first-year violin performance major at the Schwob School of Music at Columbus State University in Georgia.

Siehr, who competed when he was attending West High School, is a freshman at the University of Southern California, where he is majoring in cello performance under the guidance of professor Andrew Shulman.

“I entered in this competition because it is an extremely valuable experience for any performer to be able to play with a full orchestra,” Siehr said. “It is an honor that I am able to perform accompanied by so many musicians in the community. I’ve also never played accompanied by an orchestra before, so it definitely be an educational and memorable experience for me.”

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.