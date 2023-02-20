Even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t stop the annual Sun Prairie JazzFest, which hasn’t skipped a beat in 30 years.

The festival — which was started in 1993 and went online in 2021 before resuming an in-person format last year — was in full force as usual Saturday at Sun Prairie West High School. Students took part in a performance critiqued by jazz professionals, and then in a follow-up clinic received additional feedback and input and worked on those areas.

They also attended improvisation and rhythm section workshops and master classes. The day was topped off by the option for students to end with rehearsing and then performing in a concert with the guest clinicians.

“The evening is more of a, like, a celebration,” said Matt McVeigh, Sun Prairie jazz teacher and festival organizer.

Sawyer Schwenn, a Waunakee High School senior who plays trombone in the Waunakee Jazz I band, said he liked the chance to play music with people at the festival.

“I like the atmosphere of performing live,” said Zach Hurlebaus, a senior who plays tenor saxophone in the same band as Schwenn. “Playing live we get so much more out of it, which the festival allows us to do.”

This year, about 350 high school students from nine districts took part in Sun Prairie JazzFest. Area districts included Columbus, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Waunakee.

JazzFest is put on by the Sun Prairie jazz program. Beginning in 2011, Sun Prairie JazzFest partnered with Jazz at Lincoln Center and became a regional festival for the Essentially Ellington program. Each May, the Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition and Festival invites 15 bands from across the the country to participate in finals. This year, the jazz programs in the Sun Prairie School District and Beloit Memorial High School have been selected to participate in the event May 11-13.

In addition to the competition and festival in New York City each May, Essentially Ellington co-produces non-competitive, education-focused festivals designed to offer high school jazz bands of all levels the opportunity to perform the music of Duke Ellington and other big band composers and arrangers at various locations across the country, including Sun Prairie. Participating bands receive professional feedback from Jazz at Lincoln Center clinicians and other jazz professionals in their own backyard.

The clinicians with area ties included Dan Wallach, a saxophonist from Middleton who also directs a Sun Prairie district jazz band; Jim Piela, a Sun Prairie High School graduate who currently lives in New York, where he composes, performs and teaches; Chris Rottmayer, a jazz pianist from Madison; and Michael Brenneis, a Madison drummer.

McVeigh said connecting high school students to professional jazz musicians inspires them and helps them become better musicians.

“They have years of experience that we are starting to get exposed to as young musicians,” said Simone Dunai, a sophomore who plays drums in the Waunakee Jazz I band.

Dunai said the clinicians expressed the importance of looking beyond the notes printed on song sheets to the importance of the jazz culture.

Violet Peotter, a senior who plays alto saxophone in the Jazz I band at Waunakee High School, said the professionals also asked students who their favorite musicians are and encouraged students to listen “the greats.”

The students also were reminded that while they are rhythmically talented as individuals, they need to work together better as a team so they are playing as one “organism,” she said.

Schwenn remarked about how those giving feedback differed in their interpretation of how the music should be played, while Hurlebaus said they were given advice about how they can interpret music to make it their own.

“The experience you get here is one of a kind,” said Ryan Gill, music teacher in the Waunakee School District. “There’s not another festival that is so immersive.”

Gill is impressed by the clinicians that are brought in. He also liked the way the improvisation workshops were restructured. Instead of students being grouped by skill level like they were in the past, they could attend sessions that covered a variety of jazz topics.

“It is much more diverse,” he said.

