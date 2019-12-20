Student calls on Oregon School District to end calorie tracking assignment

The calorie tracking activity is part of a "health extravaganza" project that has students explore their nutrition, exercise and sleep habits and how they relate to overall wellness, which has happened on and off the past five to seven years, Busler said.

In response to the petition, which had more than 400 signatures by Friday afternoon, he said a couple of administrators will review the assignment and its place in the health curriculum.

Busler said it is also common for teachers to provide an alternative assignment if a student finds an original project "challenging or difficult or one that they don't philosophically agree on."

Becker wrote she believes the assignment put her on a path toward "disordered eating." She wrote she continued to use it after the project ended, and only stopped at the suggestion of a therapist.

"I remember logging my food and feeling guilty about every piece of food I swallowed," she wrote.

In an interview, Becker said she started to obsess over what she was eating and the number of calories she was consuming.

"I went into the assignment very self-conscious about my own body and then being taught this is how you count, this is how you restrict … it was pretty triggering," she said.