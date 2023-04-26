A 16-year-old student was found in possession of a loaded handgun at Memorial High School on Wednesday afternoon and has been charged in juvenile court with possessing a firearm on school property, Madison police said.

Officials received word that the student was in the school, at 201 S. Gammon Road, near the end of the school day, according to both Madison police and the Madison School District.

Upon receiving the tip, school staff immediately contacted police and the district's Office of School Safety, and then quickly identified the student and isolated the person in a secure part of the building, the district said in a statement.

The incident occurred around 3:18 p.m., according to a police incident report. Police conducted a search, recovered the handgun and arrested the student. The student was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center where the person was charged, police said.

"Weapons of any kind have absolutely no place in our schools and we are taking this incident very seriously," the district said, adding that all cases involving a student with a weapon at school results in an "immediate recommendation for expulsion."

The district said staff were able to quickly respond to the incident with the "best possible outcome" because someone reported the weapon. Additional support for students and staff at Memorial are being provided, the district said.

