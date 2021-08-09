'Strong, smart and bold': Madison afterschool program seeks to empower girls

With schools closed last year, Leslie Smith turned to a virtual format for her afterschool program called Girls Inc., aimed at inspiring girls to be “strong, smart and bold.”
The Zoom meetings were an adjustment for everyone. But the online programs, at least, kept the program visible. Recently, Smith said, she ran into a girl who recognized her from the online presentations and asked if she was the “Girls Inc. lady.”
Now, the program is back, with in-person sessions resuming this fall. To give girls a chance to learn about the program, introductory pop-up sessions were held during the last few weeks at three elementary schools. Smith also invited girls who had so far only participated through their computer screens.
“That was pretty cool because I had only seen them on Zoom,” said Smith, coordinator of the Girls Inc. programs run through Madison School and Community Recreation.
Janelle Heckendorn said her daughter, Jessa Van Erem, who will be a third-grader this fall, had participated in the Zoom sessions and spent two weeks looking forward to attending her introductory session at Schenk Elementary School on July 26.
“We were excited to do something in person,” said Heckendorn, who attended the pop-up event with her daughter. “She’s an only child, so it’s a nice opportunity to come and play with kids.”
Madison School and Community Recreation partnered with the Madison Reading Project and Girls Inc. of Greater Madison at the pop-ups, which were also intended to help avoid the summer slide. The girls, who came with family members, could do fun activities, pick up some books and take home a free project.
Jessa worked on a group collage project, which involved cutting out magazine illustrations that represented the words in the Girls Inc. slogan: “Inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.” She also found one of the Jennie B. Jones chapter books that she likes to read.
Skylah Buchanan, who will be a fifth-grader this year, played a game that involved stacking cups and found a “Monster High” book from a series she likes to read. She came with her mom, Melanie Mason, and two siblings.
Victoria Sutton came with her daughter, Ivy Hole, a fourth-grader. Sutton said Ivy had not had a chance to do anything with Girls Inc. in person yet because she got involved with the group after the pandemic started.
“Everything we’ve done with Girls Inc. has been fantastic,” Sutton said.
The goal of Girls Inc., held after school at many Madison schools during the year, is to provide girls with an environment “that is just inspiring and empowering and be in a space that is girl only and girl focused,” Smith said. “The point of the program is to really let girls know they can be the person they want to be and they don’t have to be defined by those (societal) made up rules.”
The program is for anybody who might identify as a girl, and students who are gender fluid participate in the program, she said.
Smith’s own daughters, Landry and Abrynn, who will be fourth-graders, have taken part in Girls Inc. sessions and also attended the pop-up event.
The program is designed for girls in grades kindergarten through high school, but the sites run through Madison School and Community Recreation determine what grade level they will serve and then tailor the program for that age group.
The last time a Girls Inc. session was held in person, the focus was financial literacy, and the girls learned about money and the importance of saving and being financially independent, Smith said.
Another time, the girls watched a video on role models and then completed a worksheet on what made them a good role model to others, she said. They also came up with a quote from one of their role models and put it on a card.
“They decorated them with stickers and gems and were asked to keep them somewhere where they could easily pull them out when they needed a pocket-sized reminder about what inspired them,” Smith said.
