'Strong, smart and bold': Madison afterschool program seeks to empower girls

Madison School and Community Recreation partnered with the Madison Reading Project and Girls Inc. of Greater Madison at the pop-ups, which were also intended to help avoid the summer slide. The girls, who came with family members, could do fun activities, pick up some books and take home a free project.

Jessa worked on a group collage project, which involved cutting out magazine illustrations that represented the words in the Girls Inc. slogan: “Inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.” She also found one of the Jennie B. Jones chapter books that she likes to read.

Skylah Buchanan, who will be a fifth-grader this year, played a game that involved stacking cups and found a “Monster High” book from a series she likes to read. She came with her mom, Melanie Mason, and two siblings.

Victoria Sutton came with her daughter, Ivy Hole, a fourth-grader. Sutton said Ivy had not had a chance to do anything with Girls Inc. in person yet because she got involved with the group after the pandemic started.

“Everything we’ve done with Girls Inc. has been fantastic,” Sutton said.